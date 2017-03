Kindness Diaries Producer Leon Legothetis is On the Positive Phil Podcast

The Kindness Diaries: One Man's Quest to Ignite Goodwill and Transform ...We are excited to announce our special guest on the Positive Phil Show. It gives us great pleasure to announce Leon Logothetis to the Positive Phil Podcast.

He is a best-selling author, motivational speaker, philanthropist, & cause adventurer. It wasn't always that way. He used to be a broker in the city of London where he felt uninspired and chronically depressed. He gave it all up for a life on the road. This radical life change was inspired by the inspirational movie The Motorcycle Diaries.Leon has visited more than 90 countries and traveled to every continent. He is the host of the TV series, which is broadcast across the world by National Geographic International and, over the course of three seasons, sees Leon cross America, the United Kingdom and Europe on just 5 dollars, 5 pounds, and 5 euros a day, respectively.He recently returned from filming his new TV show, in which he circumnavigated the globe on his vintage yellow motorbike Kindness One, giving life changing gifts along the way to unsuspecting good Samaritans. All of this whilst relying on the kindness of strangers.Kindness Diaries is now on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/ title/80156137