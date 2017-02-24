News By Tag
Kindness Diaries Producer Leon Legothetis is On the Positive Phil Podcast
The Kindness Diaries: One Man's Quest to Ignite Goodwill and Transform ...We are excited to announce our special guest on the Positive Phil Show. It gives us great pleasure to announce Leon Logothetis to the Positive Phil Podcast.
Leon has visited more than 90 countries and traveled to every continent. He is the host of the TV series Amazing Adventures Of A Nobody, which is broadcast across the world by National Geographic International and, over the course of three seasons, sees Leon cross America, the United Kingdom and Europe on just 5 dollars, 5 pounds, and 5 euros a day, respectively.
He recently returned from filming his new TV show The Kindness Diaries, in which he circumnavigated the globe on his vintage yellow motorbike Kindness One, giving life changing gifts along the way to unsuspecting good Samaritans. All of this whilst relying on the kindness of strangers.
Kindness Diaries is now on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/
Positive Phil Show, a Daily Podcast Sharing Strategies, Advice & Positive Stories That Motivate
Inspire Life Business. Sharing Inspirational Motivations to People Everywhere as a Contribution toward Promoting Positive Values.
Join Positive Phil "live" every day as he cuts through the Negatives. The program primarily consists of interviews with positive people and thought leaders, as well as others in the social, business and entertainment community.
This Podcast Episode is
AVAILABLE NOW!
www.positivephil.com (http://www.positivephil.com)
