Text My Main Number Announced To Offer 30 Days Free Trial of Landline Texting Services USA
Text My Main Number: Business Messaging Solution provider USA announced to offer a free trial of its Landline texting services to different industry verticals in the USA.
"The landline texting solution is an advanced and most convenient way of communication for any B2B or B2C business. Still, it is new in the market. There are many people who don't know about this amazing communication solution and its power. To encourage these consumers to try this solution, we are offering a free trial of our Text My Main Number product. Anyone can enable his/her main office landline number under this service to send and receive text messages and MMS to the main landline number. This product has many other interesting and powerful features, including, but not limited to:
· - Group texting
· - Scheduled texting
· - Automated Text Response on week off/holidays
· - Contact management
· - Group contacts by nature, designations, etc.
· - Create sub users
· - Detailed reports of communication
· - Import/Export
By subscribing to our free trial the organization can experience this powerful solution for 30 days. They can see the difference it make in their day to day business communication."
According to the shared details, this business texting solution can be utilized by any B2C and B2B organization. To name a few, below are the industry verticals, which can get benefited with this solution:
· - Hospitals, clinics and medical facilities
· - Hotels and restaurants
· - Hair Salons and Spas
· - Automobile service centers
· - IT companies
· - Recruitment agencies
· - Insurance agencies
· - Banks
· - Gift shops
· - Telecom service providers
· - Data service centers
· - Concierge service providers
· - Schools, colleges and other education institutes
· - Law agencies and Individual Lawyers
· - Pharmacist
· - Club and Bars
The spokesperson of Text My Main Number (TMMN) shared, "The landline texting service can empower the communication ecosystem of any company, enterprise or organization, regardless of its size. It has benefited many owners and vendors. As it is a new concept, and people always think twice to invest in new things, we are inviting people to try this solution for free. There are no hidden conditions or charges. We'd like you to experience this powerful solution. That's it!"
To know more details of this landline texting solution, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/
To opt for free trial of 30 days, drop an email to info@textmymainnumber.com
Multilink Technologies, Inc.
***@textmymainnumber.com
