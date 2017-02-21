News By Tag
Ensh Releases New Single And Music Video For "Gender Bending"
Toronto based artist Ensh releases new socially-charged music video for "Gender Bending," which takes on the subject of toxic masculinity.
Ensh has lived and traveled around the world, and recently relocated back to the Toronto area to further his opportunities in the music industry. "Gender Bending" is a "take on toxic masculinity/
Between living in either Toronto or Belgrade, Serbia, Ensh has constantly toured and played notable festivals including Dev9t, Electric Picnic Festival and the award-winning Exit Festival. Influenced by some of today's most eclectic artists, Ensh will easily impress fans of Bjork, Depeche Mode and Death Grips. His live shows and music are nothing short of electric, with deep bass, eccentric imagery and infectious, yet unconventional hooks all throughout his sets.
"Gender Bending" and the music video are now live via Youtube, Spotify and most online retailers. Ensh has multiple US and international tour dates announced in support of the single and his recent album Both Of Them Milenko below.
Watch the music video for "Gender Bending" (https://www.youtube.com/
Listen to new single "Gender Bending" (https://open.spotify.com/
Upcoming US & International Tour Dates:
03/04 - Manchester, NH @ Bungalow Bar & Grill
03/08 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East - Corner
03/09 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero (LNS 10 year anniversary)
03/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Legion Bar
03/12 - Baltimore, MD @ The Windup Space w/ Outcalls
03/16 - Toronto, ON @ The Smiling Buddha w/ Blockhead and Fresh Kils
05/05 - Vienna, Austria @ AU
05/06 - Grac, Austria @ Sun
05/12 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Klub Klub
05/13 - Split, Croatia @ Judino Drvo
05/18 - Belgrade, Serbia @ Elektropionir
05/19 - Novi Sad, Serbia @ B-612
05/26 - Sarajevo, Bosnia @ Kriterion
05/27 - Mostar, Bosnia @ OKC Abrasevic
For more information please contact:
Bob Bradley
Publicist
714.321.1471
Bob@BobBradley.info
About Ensh:
After cutting his teeth on numerous projects in his adoptive Toronto and seemingly reaching a musical, and personal impasse; Ensh dropped everything and returned to his birthplace of Belgrade, Serbia. Independently releasing both his debut EP, 'Belgrade', and sophomore EP, "Both Of Them Milenko", Ensh took the road playing all over Europe and the UK in venues, bars, squats and galleries, as well as several festival dates including, Dev9t, the award-winning Exit Festival, and Ireland's prestigious Electric Picnic festival.
After initially laying down the groundwork for the project in his home country, Ensh migrated back to his adoptive Toronto to further satisfy his touring desires and strengthen his climb to the top of the alternative scene. Influenced by sundry artists ranging from Bjork to Depeche Mode - as well as more contemporary artists such as Death Grips – Ensh is now captivating audiences in North America with a bass-fueled, eccentric and engaging live show accompanied by a sui generis approach to pop music.
Ensh's latest single, the socially-charged, "Gender Bending", is available everywhere online and will be featured on the upcoming EP, set to be released summer 2017.
Contact
Bob Bradley Publicity
***@bobbradley.info
End
