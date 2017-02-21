Ensh Releases New Single And Music Video For "Gender Bending"

Toronto based artist Ensh releases new socially-charged music video for "Gender Bending," which takes on the subject of toxic masculinity.

-- Canadian artist & songwriter Ensh is breaking down creative walls once again with the release of his newest single "Gender Bending." As an artist that steers clear of mainstream tendencies, Ensh is never afraid to gracefully dance past musical stereotypes and makes bold statements via powerful imagery and introspective lyrics. The thought-provoking new music video for "Gender Bending" is now available to view online and premiered this week via awesome website.Ensh has lived and traveled around the world, and recently relocated back to the Toronto area to further his opportunities in the music industry. "Gender Bending" is a "take on toxic masculinity/patriarchy and the like" says Ensh. Since the release of his first EP Belgrade, Ensh has continued to evolve his music, imagery and lyrical influence. "Gender Bending" is the first of multiple new tracks being penned for his 2017 EP, and will be the follow-up to his 2016 albumBetween living in either Toronto or Belgrade, Serbia, Ensh has constantly toured and played notable festivals including Dev9t, Electric Picnic Festival and the award-winning Exit Festival. Influenced by some of today's most eclectic artists, Ensh will easily impress fans of Bjork, Depeche Mode and Death Grips. His live shows and music are nothing short of electric, with deep bass, eccentric imagery and infectious, yet unconventional hooks all throughout his sets."Gender Bending" and the music video are now live via Youtube, Spotify and most online retailers. Ensh has multiple US and international tour dates announced in support of the single and his recent albumbelow.03/04 - Manchester, NH @ Bungalow Bar & Grill03/08 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East - Corner03/09 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero (LNS 10 year anniversary)03/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Legion Bar03/12 - Baltimore, MD @ The Windup Space w/ Outcalls03/16 - Toronto, ON @ The Smiling Buddha w/ Blockhead and Fresh Kils05/05 - Vienna, Austria @ AU05/06 - Grac, Austria @ Sun05/12 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Klub Klub05/13 - Split, Croatia @ Judino Drvo05/18 - Belgrade, Serbia @ Elektropionir05/19 - Novi Sad, Serbia @ B-61205/26 - Sarajevo, Bosnia @ Kriterion05/27 - Mostar, Bosnia @ OKC AbrasevicBob BradleyPublicist714.321.1471Bob@BobBradley.infoAfter cutting his teeth on numerous projects in his adoptive Toronto and seemingly reaching a musical, and personal impasse; Ensh dropped everything and returned to his birthplace of Belgrade, Serbia. Independently releasing both his debut EP, 'Belgrade', and sophomore EP, "Both Of Them Milenko", Ensh took the road playing all over Europe and the UK in venues, bars, squats and galleries, as well as several festival dates including, Dev9t, the award-winning Exit Festival, and Ireland's prestigious Electric Picnic festival.After initially laying down the groundwork for the project in his home country, Ensh migrated back to his adoptive Toronto to further satisfy his touring desires and strengthen his climb to the top of the alternative scene. Influenced by sundry artists ranging from Bjork to Depeche Mode - as well as more contemporary artists such as Death Grips – Ensh is now captivating audiences in North America with a bass-fueled, eccentric and engaging live show accompanied by a sui generis approach to pop music.Ensh's latest single, the socially-charged, "Gender Bending", is available everywhere online and will be featured on the upcoming EP, set to be released summer 2017.