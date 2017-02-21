News By Tag
Arthur Lawrence Recognized as one of World's Best Outsourcing Service Provider by IAOP
Arthur Lawrence Recognized as one of World's Best Outsourcing Service Provider in IAOP's Global Outsourcing 100 List
Arthur Lawrence has been in the realm for around a decade now, and since its foundation, it has been a firm believer in the strategic advantages of offshoring and focused on a hybrid delivery model. Arthur Lawrence's Leadership is extremely proud to have earned this distinction and be included as part of the Top 100 category alongside other leaders of the industry.
The 2017 Global Outsourcing 100, organized by the IAOP®, a leading outsourcing consortium, recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers of the world. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes reviews by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.
"Choosing the right partners is more important than ever. The Global Outsourcing 100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships,"
The Global Outsourcing 100 list will be included in a special section of the Fortune 500 issue of Forbes Magazine in Q2 of 2017.
About Arthur Lawrence:
Arthur Lawrence is a management and technology consultants providing enterprise-wide business transformation, business process outsourcing and business applications implementation services through our exceptional resources.
Our in-depth technical knowledge and broad experience of working with world-class companies enables organizations to leverage our capabilities in developing winning strategies and cost effective solutions.
Our strengths include the ability to work directly with senior management to define strategic objectives, design best practiced state of the art business processes, then translate them into technological solutions, utilizing best of the breed business applications, directly impacting your bottom line.
For Press Inquiries:
marketing@arthurlawrence.net
www.arthurlawrence.net
832.241.2464
