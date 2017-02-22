 
Among Legends releases new EP, music video

'Starting Over' is available on Among Legends' website and Bandcamp page, and will soon be released across all major music and streaming sites. The 'Punk Rock Hoser' music video is streaming exclusively through Pure Grain Audio.
 
 
WATERLOO, Ontario - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Among Legends has released their sophomore EP today, as well as a music video for their song 'Punk Rock Hoser.' The new EP, Starting Over, is available on Among Legends' website and Bandcamp page, and will soon be released across all major music and streaming platforms. The 'Punk Rock Hoser' music video is streaming exclusively through Pure Grain Audio.

"'Punk Rock Hoser' is an ultra-Canadian punk rock song," said lead singer Mitchell Buchanan. "It represents everything we love about Canada. The song is is upbeat, unique, and it proudly embraces all those classic Canadian stereotypes without being afraid to poke fun at them. Plus, it's Canada's 150th birthday this year, so it seemed fitting that we'd celebrate all things Canadian. We're so excited to have Pure Grain Audio hosting the video. Not only are we appreciative of their support, but it's really cool to have a proud Canadian music publication hosting this proudly Canadian music video."

'Punk Rock Hoser' is one of seven songs on Starting Over, which also includes previous singles 'The Wall' and 'Half Past Nine.' Both singles received extensive coverage across music publications including PunkNews, Dying Scene, New Noise Magazine and Canadian Beats.

"Starting Over is a continuation of where Among Legends left off with 'We Were Vaguely Saints,'" said lead guitarist Cameron Bechtloff. "These songs blend pop-punk and punk rock with an accessibility that I think is unique to the way we make music. The sound is focused, our vision is clearer, and the reception from listeners has never been more positive. There's really something on Starting Over for everyone."

Among Legends' new EP Starting Over is available now from amonglegends.com and Among Legends' Bandcamp page, and will soon be available across all major music platforms. The music video for 'Punk Rock Hoser' is now streaming exclusively through Pure Grain Audio's website and YouTube channel.

About Among Legends:

Pop-punk band Among Legends combines catchy, energetic music with messages of inclusiveness and positivity. Their debut EP Charles St. was released in April 2016 to strong support from radio stations and music blogs worldwide, including For The Love Of Punk, Canadian Beats, Pure Grain Audio, and 100.3fm CKMS Waterloo. Their standalone single "We Were Vaguely Saints" was released in September 2016 and was met with support from renowned music sites, including Exclaim! Music and Dying Scene. Among Legends' sophomore EP Starting Over is now available.

http://amonglegends.com | https://amonglegends519.bandcamp.com | facebook.com/amonglegends519 | twitter.com/amonglegends519

Mitchell Buchanan
Among Legends
***@amonglegends.com
