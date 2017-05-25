News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
John Hickman says "Hello Hello" with new single and feature on the Jim Brickman Radio Show
The Rock Singer-Songwriter will be featured on the well known weekend radio show's Artist Spotlight in over 70 markets throughout the month of June
The single is currently being promoted at AC radio by industry veteran promoter Sam Kaiser of MVP Entertainment who set up the feature with The Jim Brickman Radio Show, a weekend radio mainstay since 1997. Brickman, the Gold and Platinum, Grammy nominated pianist has garnered great success from his musical collaborations with such notable artists as Martina McBride and Lady Antebellum.
Along with the new single, Hickman also released the music video of "Hello Hello" which tells the story of a woman and a man, embarking on a journey experiencing the beauty the world has to offer together, one moment at a time. Evoking the theme of scenes sketched and intermixed with everyday reality, this video is evocative of A-ha's "Take On Me." "Hello Hello" is a video that is artfully conceived by director Liam Morgan. There is nothing but good feelings being released from this catchy, heartwarming visual experience representative of the languid, buoyant, and harmonious nature of the song.
Video Link: https://youtu.be/
For more on John Hickman or The Jim Brickman Show go to...
http://johnhickmanmusic.com
http://www.jimbrickman.com/
Contact
Open All Nite Entertainment
steve@openallnite.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse