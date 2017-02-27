 
News By Tag
* Dr Oz
* Heart
* Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Chef Ada Uduma - Cooking on The DR. OZ Show

DR. OZ Cooking & Chatting about Health - with Model, Heart Patient, Chef & Author
 
 
Chef Ada Uduma Cooking with Dr. Oz
Chef Ada Uduma Cooking with Dr. Oz
NEW YORK - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Chef Ada Uduma, a former model and now also chef, whose specialty is creating heart-healthy and delicious recipes, today announced that she will be cooking live and be interviewed by cardiothoracic surgeon and four-time Emmy® Award-winning host of The Dr. Oz Show, Mehmet Oz, MD, airing on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, to share her journey from modeling to having DR. OZ perform her first open-heart surgery, to becoming a Chef and releasing her new cookbook "EATING FOR YOUR HEART".

About ADA UDUMA:

Chef Ada Uduma is a former international model and patient of Dr. Oz, who performed her first of two open-heart surgeries. With her life story and recipes, Chef Ada Uduma wants to help others who have had heart surgery, as well as anyone who wants to take good care of their heart and health. Say THANK YOU to your HEART every day!

The Ada Uduma Cookbook, EATING FOR YOUR HEART, is a guideline of how to nourish yourself and your body before, during and after an open heart surgery, or any kind of surgery that puts the body in massive stress.

For additional information or to purchase her e-cookbook today, visit chefadauduma.com to start cooking your way to a healthier heart.

Media Contact
Press inquiries: my tribe media, Laura Martorella
+1.323.304.3201
mytribemediallc@gmail.com
End
Source:ChefAdaUduma.com
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Dr Oz, Heart, Health
Industry:Health
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 27, 2017
my tribe media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share