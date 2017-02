Chef Ada Uduma - Cooking on The DR. OZ Show

DR. OZ Cooking & Chatting about Health - with Model, Heart Patient, Chef & Author

Chef Ada Uduma Cooking with Dr. Oz

-- Chef Ada Uduma, a former model and now also chef, whose specialty is creating heart-healthy and delicious recipes, today announced that she will be cooking live and be interviewed by cardiothoracic surgeon and four-time Emmy® Award-winning host of The Dr. Oz Show, Mehmet Oz, MD, airing on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, to share her journey from modeling to having DR. OZ perform her first open-heart surgery, to becoming a Chef and releasing her new cookbook "EATING FOR YOUR HEART".About ADA UDUMA:Chef Ada Uduma is a former international model and patient of Dr. Oz, who performed her first of two open-heart surgeries. With her life story and recipes, Chef Ada Uduma wants to help others who have had heart surgery, as well as anyone who wants to take good care of their heart and health. Say THANK YOU to your HEART every day!The Ada Uduma Cookbook, EATING FOR YOUR HEART, is a guideline of how to nourish yourself and your body before, during and after an open heart surgery, or any kind of surgery that puts the body in massive stress.For additional information or to purchase her e-cookbook today, visit chefadauduma.com to start cooking your way to a healthier heart.