News By Tag
* Dr Oz
* Heart
* Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Chef Ada Uduma - Cooking on The DR. OZ Show
DR. OZ Cooking & Chatting about Health - with Model, Heart Patient, Chef & Author
About ADA UDUMA:
Chef Ada Uduma is a former international model and patient of Dr. Oz, who performed her first of two open-heart surgeries. With her life story and recipes, Chef Ada Uduma wants to help others who have had heart surgery, as well as anyone who wants to take good care of their heart and health. Say THANK YOU to your HEART every day!
The Ada Uduma Cookbook, EATING FOR YOUR HEART, is a guideline of how to nourish yourself and your body before, during and after an open heart surgery, or any kind of surgery that puts the body in massive stress.
For additional information or to purchase her e-cookbook today, visit chefadauduma.com to start cooking your way to a healthier heart.
Media Contact
Press inquiries: my tribe media, Laura Martorella
+1.323.304.3201
mytribemediallc@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 27, 2017