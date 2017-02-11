News By Tag
FIRST FRIDAY Event ~ Meet The Artists' XXIX Exhibition:
Special Event in Collaboration with the 29th Annual "MEET THE ARTISTS' " Exhibition @ Central Indianapolis Public Library.
FIRST FRIDAY -@- CENTRAL INDY PUBLIC LIBRARY
MARCH 3rd, 2017 ...From... 6 - 9:00pm.
Meet and Greet: 24 Visual Artists; Youth Artists; 5 local Authors; and Fashion Designers; Light Refreshments and music entertainment provided by DJ'iSM.
Participants will Welcome you at their booths . . . Stop By and See the Diverse Items and Objets d'art that We have to Offer!
Activities Include: Art demonstrations / Coloring workshop / Live Saxophonist-
2017's Participating Visual Artists Are: (Their artworks are on View throughout the Library Building, and each will have a Booth in the beautiful Library Atrium):
YOLANDA JORMAN (quilts), REGGIE WILLIAMS (acrylic), ROSHAUNDA HARDEN CARPENTER (mixed media), SHADE BELL (acrylic), ELIJAH NORWOOD (acrylic), ALLEN WRIGHT (acrylic, pencil, ceramics),DANIEL MATTHEW OWENS (acrylic), PURION PARKER (oil), DEIDRA COLEMAN (acrylic), LEONARD WHITE (photography)
Five Local Authors will be on hand to sign and sell their works, including:
SHEILA L. LEAVELL (Moments of Reflection),
FELECIA WELLINGTON (I Write in the Dark: My Truth Be Told),
ANANGELL MURRAY (Life, Hope & Pain),
RAYNANDOLE E. POINDEXTER (Legends of a Lion),
ANGEL STARKS (The Undercover Business Woman).
COME OUT and SUPPORT $$$ local Artists, Authors and Designers . . . The Art Exhibition will continue to be on view through Sunday, March 26th.
Free and Open to the Public of all ages!
For more about this FREE! Annual Library event: https://www.eventbrite.com/
http://fox59.com/
INFO: tradford@
Anthony Radford, D. Del Reverda,
***@aol.com
