FIRST FRIDAY Event ~ Meet The Artists' XXIX Exhibition:

Special Event in Collaboration with the 29th Annual "MEET THE ARTISTS' " Exhibition @ Central Indianapolis Public Library.
 
 
MTA 2017 First Friday Event
MTA 2017 First Friday Event
 
INDIANAPOLIS - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Central Indianapolis Public Library's African-American History (AAHC) committee invite you to join us for our "FIRST FRIDAY" Opening Event at the Central Library, located 40 E St. Clair Street, in Downtown Indianapolis, IN.

FIRST FRIDAY  -@-  CENTRAL INDY PUBLIC LIBRARY

         MARCH 3rd, 2017  ...From...  6 - 9:00pm.

Meet and Greet:    24 Visual Artists;  Youth Artists;  5 local Authors;  and Fashion Designers; Light Refreshments and music entertainment provided by DJ'iSM.

Participants will Welcome you at their booths  . . .  Stop By and See the Diverse Items and Objets d'art that We have to Offer!

Activities Include:   Art demonstrations / Coloring workshop / Live Saxophonist-Kisha Parker / Jewelry workshop / Face painting / Self-Guided & Guided Gallery tours available! / Designer Clothing line presentations / Author book signing /

2017's Participating Visual Artists Are:  (Their artworks are on View throughout the Library Building, and each will have a Booth in the beautiful Library Atrium):

YOLANDA JORMAN (quilts), REGGIE WILLIAMS (acrylic), ROSHAUNDA HARDEN CARPENTER (mixed media), SHADE BELL (acrylic), ELIJAH NORWOOD (acrylic), ALLEN WRIGHT (acrylic, pencil, ceramics),DANIEL MATTHEW OWENS (acrylic), PURION PARKER (oil), DEIDRA COLEMAN (acrylic), LEONARD WHITE (photography), JEHROMEY MIDDLETON (acrylic, oil), JAMAHL CROUCH (acrylic, oil), DON G. LAWRENCE (1927 - 2015) (acrylic), SHERI VINSON (acrylic), DERROCK BURNETT (acrylic), MATTHEW EUGENE COOPER (acrylic), TYSHA AHMAD (jewelry), KRYSTAL DELONY (designer hand bag),ROSALYN FREEMAN (jewelry), LYNN JOHNSON (Jewelry), KATINA WASHINGTON (jewelry), DENNIS GREEN (metal sculpture), KEITH BULLOCK JR. (metal sculpture), FRANCINE WEEMS (human-size dolls), and D.  DEL REVERDA-JENNINGS (social commentary installation, and mixed media sculpture).

Five Local Authors will be on hand to sign and sell their works, including:
SHEILA L. LEAVELL (Moments of Reflection),
FELECIA WELLINGTON (I Write in the Dark: My Truth Be Told),
ANANGELL MURRAY (Life, Hope & Pain),
RAYNANDOLE E. POINDEXTER (Legends of a Lion),
ANGEL STARKS (The Undercover Business Woman).

COME OUT and SUPPORT $$$ local Artists, Authors and Designers  . . .  The Art Exhibition will continue to be on view through Sunday, March 26th.

         Free and Open to the Public of all ages!

For more about this FREE! Annual Library event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-artists-first-frida...   ,   https://www.facebook.com/FLAVA-FRESH-151243758400202/  ,
http://fox59.com/2017/02/11/indianapolis-public-library-hosts-meet-the-artists-gala/  ,

INFO:  tradford@indypl.org  ,  UrbaneDArt@aol.com  .

Contact
Anthony Radford, D. Del Reverda,
***@aol.com
End
Source:Trish Sullivan
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Feb 27, 2017
URBANE D'ART / FLAVA FRESH ! News
