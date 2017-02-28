 
News By Tag
* Comics
* Comic Books
* Crowdfunding
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Crowdfunding Is Breathing New Life Into The Comic Book Industry

Marvel and DC comics have reigned supreme in the comic book industry for more than 50 years, however, it's a new generation of creators that are changing the industry in ways, that even 5 years ago, no one would have thought possible.
 
 
City Without A Soul: Campaign On CreativeJump.org
City Without A Soul: Campaign On CreativeJump.org
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Comics
* Comic Books
* Crowdfunding

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Features

NEW YORK - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- When most people think comic books, they think of Ironman, Batman, Logan (wolverine), Wonder Woman, Spiderman, Superman, The Avengers, and the Justice League. This makes sense since  Marvel and Warner Bros' DC Comics have ruled the comicbook industry for over 50 plus years.

With the upsurge of big budget superhero movies, the popularity of comic books and graphic novels are higher than its been in a decade, However, that popularity is not just due to products created by the big two.   Independent publishers are changing the industry and grabbing a large share of the market. The indie publisher renaissanse is now and its real.


Comic books like Saga, Zero, Strange Nation and Ash and the Army of Darknes, to name a few, are mega successful and fan favorites.  These books are telling innovative stories without the pitfalls and restrictions of dealing with complicated and sometimes contrived histories that you get when dealing with Marvel and DC.

Thanks to crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter, Indiegogo and CreativeJump.org, a new generation of independent creators are launching campaigns and raising the funds needed to realize their dreams and visions so  that they can take to Comiccon and promote.

"Comic books and graphic novels are really the reason we launched creativejump.org. We are all "comic book heads" and although we cater to all kids of creator campaigns such as technology, indie filmmakers, authors, music, innovative products, food and more, it was our love for indie comics and films that started everything.  We have and are hoping to get many more must see comic campaigns on our crowdfunding site, " said Maurice W, one of the founders of Creative Jump.

If you are a nerd, a geek, a comic head, a comic lover, or just someone who enjoys quality story telling that feeds the imagination, support a comic book and graphic novel crowdfunding campaign. Help them bring amazing characters to life.


For more Information on Creative Jump Vist: http://creativejump.org

Media Contact
Creative Jump
contact@creativejump.org
End
Source:
Email:***@creativejump.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 28, 2017
Creative Jump News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share