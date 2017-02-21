News By Tag
Woodside Homes Takes Home Five Excellence Awards From The Utah Home Builders Association
Woodside Homes Utah Division recognized for extraordinary contributions in the home building industry
Woodside Home's newest community, Waters Edge, located just west of Orem in the town of Vineyard, was named the Sales Center of the Year just after its grand opening in January. Several Woodside Homes employees were also acknowledged for their leadership and commitment to service in the home building industry, including the following:
· Ben Nielsen named Rookie of the Year
· Rick Huggins named Sales Professional of the year
· Utah Sales Team named Sales Team of the Year
· Claire Larson named Sales and Marketing Director of the Year
"We are so proud of our division and all of the impressive work they have accomplished this year," said Brian Kartchner, Division President of Woodside Homes of Utah. "Woodside Homes has always been dedicated to providing our community with the best homes and services we can offer. These awards are a testament to the passion and pride we apply to that mission."
ABOUT WOODSIDE HOMES
In 2017, Woodside Homes enters its 40th year in business designing and building single-family homes for move-up and entry level buyers. A respected leader in the homebuilding industry, Woodside Homes is dedicated to being "Better by Design," delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout the home buying process. According to Hanley Wood data, Woodside Homes is the 9th largest private home builder in the United States. The Company has sold more than 43,000 new homes since inception. For more information visit http://www.woodsidehomes.com/
