 
News By Tag
* Woodside Homes
* Utah Builders Association
* Home Building
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Salt Lake City
  Utah
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Woodside Homes Takes Home Five Excellence Awards From The Utah Home Builders Association

Woodside Homes Utah Division recognized for extraordinary contributions in the home building industry
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Woodside Homes
* Utah Builders Association
* Home Building

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Salt Lake City - Utah - US

Subject:
* Awards

SALT LAKE CITY - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Woodside Homes is thrilled to announce that the Utah Home Builder Association Excellence Awards has recognized its Utah Division in five major categories. The annual awards highlight those who excelled in the home building industry by contributions in construction, sales volume, community involvement, and overall professionalism throughout the year.

Woodside Home's newest community, Waters Edge, located just west of Orem in the town of Vineyard, was named the Sales Center of the Year just after its grand opening in January. Several Woodside Homes employees were also acknowledged for their leadership and commitment to service in the home building industry, including the following:

·      Ben Nielsen named Rookie of the Year

·      Rick Huggins named Sales Professional of the year

·      Utah Sales Team named Sales Team of the Year

·      Claire Larson named Sales and Marketing Director of the Year

"We are so proud of our division and all of the impressive work they have accomplished this year," said Brian Kartchner, Division President of Woodside Homes of Utah.  "Woodside Homes has always been dedicated to providing our community with the best homes and services we can offer. These awards are a testament to the passion and pride we apply to that mission."

ABOUT WOODSIDE HOMES

In 2017, Woodside Homes enters its 40th year in business designing and building single-family homes for move-up and entry level buyers. A respected leader in the homebuilding industry, Woodside Homes is dedicated to being "Better by Design," delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout the home buying process. According to Hanley Wood data, Woodside Homes is the 9th largest private home builder in the United States. The Company has sold more than 43,000 new homes since inception.   For more information visit http://www.woodsidehomes.com/.

Contact
BLAZE PR
Matt Kovacs
***@blazepr.com
End
Source:Woodside Homes
Email:***@blazepr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Blaze News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share