Celebrate World Water Day at Congregation Emanu-El

Making the Desert Bloom – How Israel's Water Expertise is a Model for California and the World

Congregation Emanu-El will host a special in-house conversation about Israel's world-renowned water expertise, and its relevance for California and the World. The event, being held in partnership with the Environmental Working Group of Congregation Emanu-El's Tzedek Council and co-sponsored by the American Technion Society, will feature, New York Times best-selling author of, and, co-founder and CEO of Epic CleanTec, and co-founder of the Israel-California Greentech Partnership: Thursday, March 23, 7:00 pm: Congregation Emanu-El, 2 Lake Street, San Francisco, CA 94118: http://www.emanuelsf.org/"Depending primarily on the weather for our water is dangerous, and the California drought made this painfully clear," said Tartakovsky. "I'm looking forward to my discussion with Seth and sharing how Israel itself overcame its own water scarcity, and how the Golden Gate and the Jewish State can work together on this important issue."Israel offers a story of inspiration for the climate challenges posing California. Facing a similar situation, Israeli leaders took the courageous decision to create a system immune to drought. "What we learn from Israel is that every country and region can have a secure water future," said Siegel. "California's drought and floods are two sides of the same coin of inadequate planning and vision. What is needed is an engaged, informed citizenry which can demand of its leaders forward-looking water policies and practices. I hope the dialogue with Aaron helps give the tools and impetus to the Emanu-El and Golden Gate community.""Follow the conversation on social media via #LetThereBeWater and #TechnionWater"Seth is the author of the New York Times bestseller. His essays on water and other issues have appeared in, the, and in leading publications in Europe and Asia.Seth is the Daniel M. Soref Senior Water Policy Fellow at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Freshwater Sciences. He is a Senior Advisor to Start-Up Nation Central, an Israeli non-profit that connects government, NGO and business leaders to the relevant people, companies and technologies in Israel. Seth is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.Aaron Tartakovsky is co-founder and CEO of Epic CleanTec, a green technology start-up that has introduced a revolutionary new technology into the on-site wastewater treatment market. Aaron previously served as director of business development and marketing for CB Engineers, a sustainability-focused mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design firm, where he ran its R&D division. Aaron is a graduate of Tufts University, magna cum laude, and received a master's degree in political science (security and diplomacy) from Tel Aviv University.Based in New York City and with a local office in Sunnyvale, CA, the American Technion Society (ATS) provides critical support to the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, ranked among the world's leading science and technology universities. ATS Donors have provided more than $2 billion since its inception in 1940. The ATS and its network of supporters across the U.S. provide funds for scholarships, fellowships, faculty recruitment and chairs, research, buildings, laboratories, classrooms and dormitories, and more. Its mission is to enable the Technion to be among the world's leading institutions improving the well-being of Israel and all humanity through leadership in science and technology. Learn more at www.ats.org.