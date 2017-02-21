News By Tag
Lennar's Robb Hill Estates Begins Pre-Selling, Grand Opens this April
"We are thrilled to begin pre-sales for Robb Hill Estates," said Tom Gansheimer, Division President for Lennar Tucson. "This community is bringing new, modern floorplans to an area where demand for new homes is high. Buyers are sure to love the way these open floorplans truly maximize the homes interior space."
Robb Hill Estate's collection of four distinctive floorplans offers a variety of home sizes and styles, from one- to two-story and even includes one of Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplans. Designed specifically to accommodate multigenerational or dual living situations, The Canyon plan at Robb Hill Estates includes an attached private suite. The suite comes with its own private entrance and covered porch, spacious living room, kitchenette, bathroom and bedroom. An interior door connects the suite to the rest of the home. The suite also includes its own access to the three-bay garage.
Of the four floorplans available at Robb Hill Estates, home sizes range approximately from 1,870 to 3,006 square feet of living space, three to five bedrooms and two to three-and-a-
Lennar's Everything's Included® program adds tremendous value to the homes at Robb Hill Estates. By including a high level of today's most popular upgrades and features as standard, they come at no additional cost to homebuyers. Residents at Robb Hill Estates enjoy items such as, upgraded cabinetry, designer-selected appointments, smart home technology, energy-efficient features and so much more.
This community is now pre-selling. Be sure to join the interest list to stay up to date as more pricing, event and updates are released. Join the interest list at http://www.lennar.com/
Find new homes for sale across the Tucson area by visiting www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
