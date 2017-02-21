News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Midas Hospitality Promotes Leann Weaver
Weaver named New Hotel Opening and National Sales Director at St. Louis hotel management group
Weaver will oversee the pre-sales' efforts of all Midas hotels in development, as well as handle national sales efforts that impact the company's entire hotel portfolio located in multiple markets.
Prior to this position, Weaver served as Director of Sales at Midas Hospitality's Holiday Inn Airport West since 2015. She has nearly 25 years of hospitality industry background.
"With a very active development pipeline and as we continue to grow at a moderate pace, we are extremely excited to bring Leann's veteran sales experience to our Midas Central Support family" said Kurt Furlong, Midas EVP & Principal – Sales & Marketing. "With Leann's expertise, she will help our on-property sales team launch our new hotels quicker in addition to providing a national sales effort to our growing portfolio."
Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 40 hotels in 14 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.
Contact
Kurt Furlong
***@midashospitality.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse