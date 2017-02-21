Mission Days Event to be Held at Mission San Antonio on April 1, 2017

End

-- Come to the pristine Valley of the Oaks and enjoy a step backward to the era of Spanish California and its Franciscan Missions. Mission San Antonio de Padua will be hosting its annual Mission Days event on Saturday April 1, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Parking and Admission is $10/car. Mission era food will be offered for $10/plate with water and soft drinks also available.There will be historical re-enactors in costume portraying soldiers, artisans, vaqueros, musicians and dancers. Mission crafts and activities will be demonstrated, including weaving, rope making, candle making, tortilla making, and much more. Members of Los Arribeños de San Francisco will be performing historical Californio music and dance, and the New World Baroque Orchestra and Choir will play historical music from the Mission period.Mission San Antonio de Padua, the third oldest Spanish mission in California, was founded by Junipero Serra in 1771. The Mission is a state historical landmark and is on the national register of historic places. The Mission remains an active Catholic parish and retreat center. Mission San Antonio is surrounded by Fort Hunter Liggett, and is conveniently reached by publically accessible roads. The Mission's address is 1 Mission Road in Jolon. More information may be obtained by calling the Mission Gift Shop at (831) 385-4478, extension 17.