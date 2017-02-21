News By Tag
Unleash Your Innner Funny With Stage Hypnotist, Jim Kellner
The show where YOU are the star - if you want to be. Would you rather be a super star on stage or watch your friends and family be the stars? 3/16/17 at 8:30 pm at Laughs Comedy Club - 5220 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA, 98105 (206) 526-Joke $10
During this special one-night event, World Renowned Hypnotist, Jim Kellner will guide you on an exploration of the power of the mind through hypnosis. You'll laugh, you'll guffaw, and you might even pee a little because it's just that funny.
Each show is unique, interactive, and differnt because the audience members get to volunteer to be hypnotized on stage to unleash their creativity, inhibitions, and funny.
He's been called the prettiest hypnotist in the world by 3 different people.. Now YOU can experience the pretty in person!
#comedy #hypnotist #seattle #damnimpretty™
March 16th at 8:30 pm at Laughs Comedy Club - 5220 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA, 98105 $10 (206) 526-JOKE
For tickets or more informations please visit - http://www.laughscomedyclub.com
To watch a demo of this hilarious show please visit - https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Jim Kellner
jim@jimkellner.com
