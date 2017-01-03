News By Tag
The Doctors' Island Health Secrets Special and Vacation Giveaway
The Doctors Is Giving Away A Tropical Vacation To The Islands of Tahiti
On Wednesday, March 1, the Emmy® Award-winning, syndicated daytime series, The Doctors takes an in-depth look at one of the most exotic and romantic islands in the world – Mo'orea. The show's co-host, Dr. Andrew Ordon recently spent time exploring the ancient health secrets and practices of this South Pacific archipelago in French Polynesia. He shares the breathtaking white sand beaches, turquoise waters, stark mountains and the bounty of Polynesian natural oils, flowers, and plants. From hiking and paddle boarding to swimming with sharks and sting-rays, Dr. Ordon brings viewers as close to the idyllic location as possible without ever leaving their homes. Along the way, he learns and shares valuable and healthy tips anyone can use right here at home.
One lucky viewer and a guest will have the opportunity to win two round-trip airline tickets on Air Tahiti Nui, three nights at the Sofitel Mo'orea La Ora Beach Resort on Mo'orea Island, and two nights at Le Taha'a Island Resort and Spa on Taha'a Island. Inter-island transfers will be provided by Tahiti Tourisme. Details of how to enter will be shared during the show and available on-line at thedoctorstv.com (http://www.thedoctorstv.com/
About Air Tahiti Nui
Air Tahiti Nui links the South Pacific with four continents as the leading carrier to French Polynesia, with daily non-stop service to Tahiti from Los Angeles, and is one of only two airlines to offer a selection of non-stop flights connecting Los Angeles and Paris. Air Tahiti Nui was recently awarded Best Airline in the South Pacific by Global Traveler's 12th Annual GT Tested Reader Survey. The airline has also been named among Travel + Leisure's World's Best International Airlines and Condé Nast Traveler's Top Small Airlines. Air Tahiti Nui was founded in 1996 and commenced flight operations in 1998. In 2013, a full cabin upgrade was completed on three of its A340-300 aircraft to provide passengers with maximum comfort. For further information, please visit www.airtahitinui.com
About Tahiti Tourisme North America
Tahiti Tourisme North America (TTNA) is the Destination Marketing Office (DMO) for the country of French Polynesia, more commonly known as The Islands of Tahiti. As the DMO for The Islands of Tahiti, TTNA oversees all marketing, advertising, public relations, promotions, events and travel advisor programs in the United States. TTNA works regularly with airline, cruise line, hotel, resort, tour operator, travel advisor and consortia partners from prospective business development to product launch and ultimately into marketing initiatives.
Tahiti Giveaway. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Starts on 03/01/17 at 12:00 a.m. PST and ends on 3/06/17 at 11:59:59 p.m. PST. Must be a U.S. resident and 18 years of age or older to enter. Void where prohibited. Limit one (1) entry per person. See official rules for eligibility. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. To enter and for complete Official Rules, go online to thedoctorstv.com. Sponsors: Tahiti Tourisme and Air Tahiti Nui.
