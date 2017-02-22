 
Philadelphia Small Business Expo App Avenue & Designers' Showcase Space Still Available

 
 
PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business to business trade show, will return to Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 8th.

Available during Philadelphia Small Business Expo is App Avenue and Designers' Showcase networking area. Participants are provided with (1) 32" Round High Top Table with black skirting to display any marketing materials only, (1) barstool and (1) electrical outlet to use at their table during the expo. Limited availability, so reserve now!

App Avenue (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/small-business-expo-2017-philadelphia-registration-26666706838?aff=es2) participants each have their own small table to showcase their App and meet with local business owners that may benefit from their technology. (Note: you must be a new business less than 1 year old to participate in this area).

Freelance Graphic Designers, Web Site Designers & Interior Designers use the Designers' Showcase (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/small-business-expo-2017-philadelphia-registration-26666706838?aff=es2) area at the Expo to showcase their portfolio and get new customer leads! (Note: you must be a freelance designer (not a design firm) to participate in this area).

To purchase an App Avenue or Designers' Showcase table please visit us online here (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/small-business-expo-2017-phi...).

Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission andeducational workshops (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/philadelphia) covering online/social media marketing, employee benefit plans, credit and financing, strategies for increasing revenue and team productivity, mentoring, cloud technologies, retirement plans and much more.

"Experts tell us that more and more Philadelphia residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsor: Emerge Anywhere - Office Space Services, Gold Sponsors: Geico, Wells Fargo, and DiversityComm Publication; Silver Sponsors: Bank of America, BizTV/BizTalk Radio, CATS Technology, Cogeco Peer 1, Focal Point Business Coaching of Pennsylvania, and YP Marketing Solutions

PHILADELPHIA SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center | Hall A - 100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact:  Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:

LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/small-business-expo

Facebook:www.facebook.com/SmallBusinessExpo

Twitter:www.twitter.com/TheBizExpo

You Tube:www.youtube.com/user/SmallBusinessExpo
Click to Share