News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at PIER 22 Featuring a Menu with Traditional Irish Fare
This St. Patrick's Day PIER 22 observes the holiday with traditional Irish fare, befitting cocktail concoctions and happy hour deals from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Corned Beef Sandwiches (available for lunch)- housemade corned beef, toasted wheat and spicy brown mustard
Corned Beef and Cabbage (available for lunch and dinner)- house made, braised cabbage, carrots and butter parsley red bliss potatoes
St. Patrick's Day Libations (available all day)-
Irish Whiskey
Irish Coffee
Guinness Stout
Green Draft Beers
Green Grasshopper-
Happy Hour Libations include the following: Half price wells, select calls, drafts, house wine & $4 Mojitos, $4 Martinis, $4 Bartender Cocktails
About PIER 22
PIER 22 Restaurant, Patio & Catering is genuine Bradenton and sits directly on the beautiful Manatee River surrounded by the Twin Dolphin Marina. PIER 22 provides guests with scratch-cooked meals and authentic waterfront dining 365 days per year. From casual meals on the patio to upscale dining, PIER 22 offers a welcoming ambiance for all guests to enjoy. With rooms for every occasion, PIER 22 can accommodate your party or event with up to 300 guests. For more information visit our website at http://www.pier22dining.com.
Contact
Tabatha Davis
***@pier22dining.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse