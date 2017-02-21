 
News By Tag
* Pier22
* StPatrick'sDay2017
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bradenton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at PIER 22 Featuring a Menu with Traditional Irish Fare

This St. Patrick's Day PIER 22 observes the holiday with traditional Irish fare, befitting cocktail concoctions and happy hour deals from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
 
BRADENTON, Fla. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Enhancing its already popular seafood, sushi and hearty, meaty dishes the award-winning PIER 22 in downtown Bradenton, will feature the following Feast of Saint Patrick items on Friday, March 17, 2017:

Corned Beef Sandwiches (available for lunch)- housemade corned beef, toasted wheat and spicy brown mustard

Corned Beef and Cabbage (available for lunch and dinner)- house made, braised cabbage, carrots and butter parsley red bliss potatoes

St. Patrick's Day Libations (available all day)-

Irish Whiskey

Irish Coffee

Guinness Stout

Green Draft Beers

Green Grasshopper- frozen drink made with White Crème de Cocoa, Green Crème de Menthe and ice cream

Happy Hour Libations include the following:  Half price wells, select calls, drafts, house wine & $4 Mojitos, $4 Martinis, $4 Bartender Cocktails

About PIER 22

PIER 22 Restaurant, Patio & Catering is genuine Bradenton and sits directly on the beautiful Manatee River surrounded by the Twin Dolphin Marina. PIER 22 provides guests with scratch-cooked meals and authentic waterfront dining 365 days per year. From casual meals on the patio to upscale dining, PIER 22 offers a welcoming ambiance for all guests to enjoy. With rooms for every occasion, PIER 22 can accommodate your party or event with up to 300 guests. For more information visit our website at http://www.pier22dining.com.

Contact
Tabatha Davis
***@pier22dining.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pier22dining.com Email Verified
Tags:Pier22, StPatrick'sDay2017
Industry:Event
Location:Bradenton - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pier 22 News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share