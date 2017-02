Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at PIER 22 Featuring a Menu with Traditional Irish Fare

This St. Patrick's Day PIER 22 observes the holiday with traditional Irish fare, befitting cocktail concoctions and happy hour deals from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

-- Enhancing its already popular seafood, sushi and hearty, meaty dishes the award-winning PIER 22 in downtown Bradenton, will feature the following Feast of Saint Patrick items on Friday, March 17, 2017:Corned Beef Sandwiches (available for lunch)- housemade corned beef, toasted wheat and spicy brown mustardCorned Beef and Cabbage (available for lunch and dinner)- house made, braised cabbage, carrots and butter parsley red bliss potatoesSt. Patrick's Day Libations (available all day)-Irish WhiskeyIrish CoffeeGuinness StoutGreen Draft BeersGreen Grasshopper-frozen drink made with White Crème de Cocoa, Green Crème de Menthe and ice creamHappy Hour Libations include the following: Half price wells, select calls, drafts, house wine & $4 Mojitos, $4 Martinis, $4 Bartender CocktailsAbout PIER 22PIER 22 Restaurant, Patio & Catering is genuine Bradenton and sits directly on the beautiful Manatee River surrounded by the Twin Dolphin Marina. PIER 22 provides guests with scratch-cooked meals and authentic waterfront dining 365 days per year. From casual meals on the patio to upscale dining, PIER 22 offers a welcoming ambiance for all guests to enjoy. With rooms for every occasion, PIER 22 can accommodate your party or event with up to 300 guests. For more information visit our website at http://www.pier22dining.com