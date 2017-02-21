News By Tag
Why Landscape Architects Should Love Biologicals
The answer has to be UNDERSTANDING. They all "see", and want, the benefits for plants they are using but aren't exactly sure how to use them or get them. The knowledge of how this all works is in the heads of everyone tuned in to the expanding knowledge base of organics and plant health. Problem is the knowledge is so spread out and compartmentalized it is hard to see the forest from the trees.
Let me "Splain It" in a nut shell.
• Biggest question – "Does it work?" - was a good one twenty years ago when no one knew for sure. Today? Please. Natural compounds used to enhance crops are today a global phenomena. Landscape materials because of their high costs are a natural for using biologicals. It is an essential part of the due diligence of the Professional Landscape Architect to investigate, and initiate the use of biologicals to yield a robust landscape at less cost and impact on the environment.
• What's the cost of using these compounds? Generally speaking a quality product will cost less than 2% of the cost of plant material treated. With trees for example, the cost is typically less than half the cost of staking the tree. (Seen some dead staked trees lately?) With turf figure 1.5 cents per square foot. Beds – 10 cents per square foot. (lasts years in the bed)
• So write a specification. Write one that is tight. Write one that is verifiable. Require receipts. Require specific rates of use. Write one with teeth. If the spec is loose don't bother. A loose spec for lights in a parking lot will yield tiki oil lamps at best.
• Work with a company who has been a partner with professional Landscape Architects for twenty years. We have tight specs. We have usage calculators. We have comparative analysis of competitive products – label against label – saving you tons of time and aggravation. We wrote the book on mycorrhizal compounds. We've grown inoculums. We know them. We know where they work and how to use them. We're a million dollar company and most of our business is with landscape contractors that use our products regardless of if it is specified.
