Keller Williams Southwest Hosts The Perfect Offer
Our office practices giving where we live. We are holding a search to help find baby Roman a bone marrow match.
Nicole and her son Roman will be present at the event to meet everyone and answer questins. The company called "Be the Match" will be conducting the swap process. Xommunity members are encouraged to join us in "Giving Where We Live" and come and find out if they are a match.
About KW (Keller Williams) Southwest
At KW Southwest, our mission is simple, "Give where you live." At the core of KW Southwest is the conviction that who you do business with matters. They believe the company we keep can contribute to our lives in untold ways.
KW Southwest believes real estate is a local business driven by individual associates and their presence within the community. KW Southwest operates on the premise that if the company focuses all its resources on building the agents' businesses, the agents will build the company beyond all expectations. With this philosophy, KWSW is reshaping the industry landscape in Fort Bend.
To register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
