Impressive Foxstar Baron for Sale from WildBlue
Improved performance, bigger engines, quieter cabin and sleeker looks define this well-equipped Beech 58 Baron
The Beechcraft Baron is known world-wide for it's versatility, load carrying capability, and rock-solid resale performance. When it comes to light piston twins there is simply no other airplane that can compare to the Baron. The "Foxstar" conversion makes this steadfast aircraft even more desireable. "Buyers know the Baron is the creme de la creme of piston twin engine aircraft," says Chris Kirk, owner of WildBlue Aircraft Sales. "Anyone who has owned a Baron knows there is no subsitute."
WildBlue specializes in the resale of premier owner-flown aircraft like the Beech 58 Baron, 58P Baron, A36 Bonanza, and G36 Bonanza. To learn more about this and other offerings from WildBlue, please visit http://www.flywildblue.com/
Contact
Chris Kirk
***@flywildblue.com
