HCIM Launches the Healthcare Strategic Advisory Council (HSAC) Healthcare Strategic Advisory Council (HSAC) WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- HealthCare Information Management, Inc. (HCIM), provider of robotic claims automation software and consulting services, has formed the Healthcare Strategic Advisory Council (HSAC), an industry think tank designed to provide insight and guidance related to technology, process improvement, data integration, operational transformation, and regulatory compliance.



"The healthcare landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace and organizations are increasingly faced with new regulatory mandates, chronic inefficiencies, underutilized technology, and struggles to effectively implement data analytics," said Michael Wilson, HCIM's President & CEO. "We're launching the HSAC so industry veterans can combine their extensive experience, lessons learned, successful strategies, and sphere of influence to effect a change." Wilson will be serving as Chair of the advisory council.



Our Team

The HSAC is comprised of current and former C-level healthcare industry executives and subject matter experts that have both the experience and knowledge necessary to help guide payers and providers through the upcoming transformation. These veterans have joined the council to help propel the industry forward and shape the future of healthcare. New members are still being added and nominations for consideration can be submitted to hsac@hcim.com.



How to Connect

The HSAC Forum LinkedIn group is a platform to encourage collaboration, promote innovation, and share best practices. This virtual community is designed to support small to mid-sized health plans, managed care payer organizations, provider led health plans, and at-risk entities. Join the forum to begin connecting with like-minded individuals: www.linkedin.com/ groups/12029841



For more information about HSAC and its members, visit



About HCIM

Since 2000, HealthCare Information Management, Inc. (HCIM) has delivered technology solutions and consulting services to healthcare payers and managed care organizations. HCIM offers developmental, operational, implementation/ configuration, and regulatory consulting services. In addition, HCIM's Strategic Consulting Practice delivers expertise and experience in organizational transformation. HCIM's SymKey®, Virtual Auto-Post™, and Claims Audit Post™ software greatly improve turnaround times, reduce inventories, and optimize accuracy, which results in a rapid return on investment and significant time and cost savings. For more information, visit www.hcim.com.



Contact

Laurie Kirkland

HCIM Director, Sales & Marketing

925-265-4113, ext. 126

***@hcim.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12622862/1 Laurie KirklandHCIM Director, Sales & Marketing925-265-4113, ext. 126 End -- HealthCare Information Management, Inc. (HCIM), provider of robotic claims automation software and consulting services, has formed the Healthcare Strategic Advisory Council (HSAC), an industry think tank designed to provide insight and guidance related to technology, process improvement, data integration, operational transformation, and regulatory compliance."The healthcare landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace and organizations are increasingly faced with new regulatory mandates, chronic inefficiencies, underutilized technology, and struggles to effectively implement data analytics," said Michael Wilson, HCIM's President & CEO. "We're launching the HSAC so industry veterans can combine their extensive experience, lessons learned, successful strategies, and sphere of influence to effect a change." Wilson will be serving as Chair of the advisory council.The HSAC is comprised of current and former C-level healthcare industry executives and subject matter experts that have both the experience and knowledge necessary to help guide payers and providers through the upcoming transformation. These veterans have joined the council to help propel the industry forward and shape the future of healthcare. New members are still being added and nominations for consideration can be submitted to hsac@hcim.com.The HSAC Forum LinkedIn group is a platform to encourage collaboration, promote innovation, and share best practices. This virtual community is designed to support small to mid-sized health plans, managed care payer organizations, provider led health plans, and at-risk entities. Join the forum to begin connecting with like-minded individuals:For more information about HSAC and its members, visit www.hcim.com/ about-hsac or email hsac@hcim.com.Since 2000, HealthCare Information Management, Inc. (HCIM) has delivered technology solutions and consulting services to healthcare payers and managed care organizations. HCIM offers developmental, operational, implementation/configuration, and regulatory consulting services. In addition, HCIM's Strategic Consulting Practice delivers expertise and experience in organizational transformation. HCIM's SymKey®, Virtual Auto-Post™, and Claims Audit Post™ software greatly improve turnaround times, reduce inventories, and optimize accuracy, which results in a rapid return on investment and significant time and cost savings. For more information, visit www.hcim.com. Source : HealthCare Information Management, Inc. (HCIM) Email : ***@hcim.com Tags : Healthcare Advisory Council , Healthcare Operations , Healthcare Technology Industry : Technology Location : Walnut Creek - California - United States Subject : Services Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

