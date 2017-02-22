Country(s)
HCIM Launches the Healthcare Strategic Advisory Council (HSAC)
"The healthcare landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace and organizations are increasingly faced with new regulatory mandates, chronic inefficiencies, underutilized technology, and struggles to effectively implement data analytics," said Michael Wilson, HCIM's President & CEO. "We're launching the HSAC so industry veterans can combine their extensive experience, lessons learned, successful strategies, and sphere of influence to effect a change." Wilson will be serving as Chair of the advisory council.
The HSAC is comprised of current and former C-level healthcare industry executives and subject matter experts that have both the experience and knowledge necessary to help guide payers and providers through the upcoming transformation. These veterans have joined the council to help propel the industry forward and shape the future of healthcare. New members are still being added and nominations for consideration can be submitted to hsac@hcim.com.
The HSAC Forum LinkedIn group is a platform to encourage collaboration, promote innovation, and share best practices. This virtual community is designed to support small to mid-sized health plans, managed care payer organizations, provider led health plans, and at-risk entities. Join the forum to begin connecting with like-minded individuals:
Since 2000, HealthCare Information Management, Inc. (HCIM) has delivered technology solutions and consulting services to healthcare payers and managed care organizations. HCIM offers developmental, operational, implementation/
