Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters Appoints Compass Natural Agency of Record

-- Betsy's Best®, maker of nutritious and delicious Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters, has appointed Boulder-based natural and organic marketing and public relations firm Compass Natural as agency of record to help drive growth in 2017.Compass Natural, established in 2001, offers insight and guidance to companies in the rapidly growing market for natural, organic, socially responsible, eco-friendly and other healthy lifestyles products. Staffed with a team of passionate and innovative individuals including Compass Natural Founder Steven Hoffman, the agency is dedicated to providing marketing, public relations, social media and communications to natural and organic brands.Founded in 2012 in Naples, FL, by Registered and Licensed Dietitian and former Miss Indiana Betsy Opyt, Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters can now be found in nearly 2,100 stores in 35 states. Betsy's Best® blends its Gourmet Peanut Butter, Seed Butter, and Almond Butter with chia seeds, organic honey, cinnamon, and Himalayan pink salt, among other natural superfood ingredients. Its Gourmet Cashew Butter, also blended with chia seeds, features cardamom, giving it an unsurpassed savory flavor.All of Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters are Non-GMO Project Verified, and are made without partially hydrogenated soybean oil, high fructose corn syrup or palm oil."We are proud and honored to be working with Betsy's Best®, which in just one year has grown from 58 stores to nearly 2,100 stores, based on the strength and delicious taste of the products alone," says Steven Hoffman, Founder and Managing Director of Compass Natural.Compass Natural will assist the Betsy's Best® team in highlighting the gourmet, quality ingredients and differentiating factors of the product through strong public relations and communications to consumers and media outlets.Betsy's Best® Gourmet Almond Butter was recognized in October 2016 as the first recipient of the ChefsBest Quality in Craft Award in a blind taste test by an expert panel of Certified Master Tasters.Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters are available online at www.BetsysBest.com and in leading retailers including Kroger, Whole Foods Market (Florida), Bristol Farms, Ingles Markets, Vons, Ralph's, Lowe's, City Market, King Sooper, Fred Meyer, Pavilions, Harris Teeter and other leading natural, organic and specialty food stores; and through distributors including UNFI, KeHE, Haddon House, Gourmet Merchants and others. For wholesale inquiries contact info@BetsysBest.com, tel 888.685.8292.Betsy's Best®, maker of nutritious Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters, was founded in 2012 by Registered and Licensed Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator Betsy Opyt. Based in Naples, FL, the company seasons its Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Sunflower Seed Butter and Cashew Butter with unique flavors and superfoods like cinnamon, chia seeds, and cardamom to create products that are nutritious, delicious and different. The sweet and salty spreads are Non-GMO Project Verified, all natural, gluten-free and palm oil free. Betsy's Best® brands are the initial offerings of Healthy Concepts Food Company, LLC.For more than 60 hand-crafted recipes and to learn more about Betsy's Best®, visit www.BetsysBest.com and connect on social media - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.Based in Boulder County, Colorado – considered by many to be an "Epicenter" of the natural and organic products industry," Compass Natural is a boutique digital marketing, branding, PR, and business development agency serving the rapidly growing market for natural, organic, socially responsible, eco-friendly and other healthy lifestyles products. With a team of talented young people and seasoned industry veterans, we share a common bond of helping conscious companies and organizations promote their missions, products and brands to a growing consumer audience that cares about health and the environment. Compass Natural is a Silver Sponsor of Naturally Boulder and a member of IFOAM Organics International. Visit www.CompassNatural.com.