MondoTunes engages POC Media as Strategic Artist Promotion and Media Liaison

4uknV5KN

End

-- MondoTunes, the world's largest digital music distribution channel, created by musicians for musicians, is proud to announce the engagement of POC Media as a Strategic Artist Promotion and Media Liaison, focusing on the social, streaming, broadcast, and online exposure. POC Media, led by CEO Pat O'Connor, is a leading source of Alternative Media Distribution, from the development of in-arena & in-stadium broadcast of music videos to the creation of the POC Media Music Supervision & Management System currently licensed to many of sports broadcasts' largest media outlets.Steve Norris, Co-Founder of MondoTunes stated "By engaging POC Media for artist promotion and the management of some key media relationships, we're leveraging Pat O'Connor's twenty-five year history of working with virtually every major and most known independent labels, as well as the relationships POC Media enjoys with every major sports broadcast outlet, dozens of global brands, and North America's largest sports broadcast outlets. We hope to expand our digital streaming and radio broadcast exposure for deserving artists by collaborating with POC Media to create innovative promotional platforms that help our artists get noticed."POC Media's work in the integrated marketing world has included the development & execution of branded mobile marketing, social media, and consumer activation platforms for companies such as Coca-Cola, Nestle, Walmart, Heinz and many more. Among the artists for whom POC Media has booked and/or produced concerts in conjunction with universities or experiential marketing campaigns are Taylor Swift, Ludacris, TOBYMAC, 3 Doors Down, Train, MercyMe, Rae Sremmurd, Building 429, Sugarland, Brandy, Boyz II Men, and Motley Crue's Vince Neil among others."I couldn't be more excited to be working with the best independent digital distribution team in the world!" said O'Connor. "I believe to my core that life & business are both 100% about relationships, and MondoTunes provides the ability to leverage relationships through cutting edge technology, and an unbridled passion for what artists need most . . . the platform to get their music in front of as many people as possible. MondoTunes fuels dreams. They've helped us land several national commercial licensing deals for independent artists, dozens of television sync licenses for indie rock bands, and through their commitment to artists, MondoTunes reminds me every day about why I went into this business back in 1990 . . . for great music created by passionate artists. I'm excited about the journey ahead, and how MondoTunes & POC Media can blaze some new trails together!"MondoTunes (www.mondotunes.com)provides the largest digital music distribution channel in the world with hundreds of online retail partners in over 140 countries, and supplies upstream services for major labels in search of breakout artists.For more information on MondoTunes, contact:MondoTunes USA24310 Moulton Parkway, Suite 0-131Laguna Hills, CA 92637Info@MondoTunes.comFor more information on POC Media, contact:Pat O'Connorpat.oconnor@pocmedia.com