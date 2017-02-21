 
News By Tag
* Warner Norcross
* Leaders in Law
* Enslen
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kalamazoo
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Warner Norcross Partner Pamela Enslen Selected for 2017 Leaders in the Law

Pamela C. Enslen, a Warner Norcross & Judd LLP partner, has been recognized by Michigan Lawyers Weekly as one of the year's "Leaders in the Law."
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Warner Norcross
Leaders in Law
Enslen

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Kalamazoo - Michigan - US

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The award, which will be presented in a special ceremony on March 26, recognizes attorneys who are changing the law by expanding access to justice as well as improving the profession and their communities. Enslen currently serves as chair of the firm's Higher Education Practice Group and has extensive experience in business, employment and commercial litigation.

Her nomination read in part, "Pam is a key role model for women and girls in Michigan through her experience as a successful lawyer and law firm leader, her leadership in the legal profession, on both a statewide and national level, and her unparalleled commitment to serve others through her community's leadership."

Enslen serves as chair of the Dispute Resolution Advisory Committee of the U. S. District Court, Western District of Michigan and on the editorial board of the Journal of College and University Law of the National Association of College and University Attorneys. She is recognized by Best Lawyers in America and Michigan Super Lawyers. In 2015, she was recognized as the Employment Law-Management Lawyer of the Year for Kalamazoo by Best Lawyers.

Enslen is a Fellow of the Michigan Bar Foundation, a Life Fellow of the American Bar Foundation and a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America. She has held numerous leadership positions with the American Bar Association, recently completing a three-year term as a member of the ABA Executive Committee of the Board of Governors. She served as the ABA's official observer during portions of the of 9/11 terrorist trial proceedings in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Enslen was the recipient of the Nancy S. Klein Award from the State Bar of Michigan in 2013 for her contributions to the field of dispute resolution. Enslen co-authored a book on dispute resolution and frequently presents on the subject.

Active in her community, Enslen serves as chair of the Michigan Women's Foundation, chair-elect of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, and sits on the board of Directors of Communities in Schools and the Western Michigan University Theater Guild.

About Warner Norcross

By providing discerning and proactive legal advice, Warner Norcross & Judd LLP builds a better partnership with its clients.  Warner Norcross is a corporate law firm with 230 attorneys practicing in eight offices throughout Michigan: Grand Rapids, Southfield, Macomb County, Midland, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Holland and Lansing. To learn more, visit www.wnj.com, follow us on Twitter @WNJLLP or connect on LinkedIn.

Contact
Sabo PR
***@sabo-pr.com
End
Source:Warner Norcross & Judd LLP
Email:***@sabo-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:Warner Norcross, Leaders in Law, Enslen
Industry:Legal
Location:Kalamazoo - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sabo Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share