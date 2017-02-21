News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Warner Norcross Partner Pamela Enslen Selected for 2017 Leaders in the Law
Pamela C. Enslen, a Warner Norcross & Judd LLP partner, has been recognized by Michigan Lawyers Weekly as one of the year's "Leaders in the Law."
Her nomination read in part, "Pam is a key role model for women and girls in Michigan through her experience as a successful lawyer and law firm leader, her leadership in the legal profession, on both a statewide and national level, and her unparalleled commitment to serve others through her community's leadership."
Enslen serves as chair of the Dispute Resolution Advisory Committee of the U. S. District Court, Western District of Michigan and on the editorial board of the Journal of College and University Law of the National Association of College and University Attorneys. She is recognized by Best Lawyers in America and Michigan Super Lawyers. In 2015, she was recognized as the Employment Law-Management Lawyer of the Year for Kalamazoo by Best Lawyers.
Enslen is a Fellow of the Michigan Bar Foundation, a Life Fellow of the American Bar Foundation and a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America. She has held numerous leadership positions with the American Bar Association, recently completing a three-year term as a member of the ABA Executive Committee of the Board of Governors. She served as the ABA's official observer during portions of the of 9/11 terrorist trial proceedings in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Enslen was the recipient of the Nancy S. Klein Award from the State Bar of Michigan in 2013 for her contributions to the field of dispute resolution. Enslen co-authored a book on dispute resolution and frequently presents on the subject.
Active in her community, Enslen serves as chair of the Michigan Women's Foundation, chair-elect of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, and sits on the board of Directors of Communities in Schools and the Western Michigan University Theater Guild.
About Warner Norcross
By providing discerning and proactive legal advice, Warner Norcross & Judd LLP builds a better partnership with its clients. Warner Norcross is a corporate law firm with 230 attorneys practicing in eight offices throughout Michigan: Grand Rapids, Southfield, Macomb County, Midland, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Holland and Lansing. To learn more, visit www.wnj.com, follow us on Twitter @WNJLLP or connect on LinkedIn.
Contact
Sabo PR
***@sabo-pr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse