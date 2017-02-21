 
Emmanuel Hospice Needs Volunteers in Grand Rapids

Emmanuel Hospice is looking for volunteers in the greater Grand Rapids area.
 
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The nonprofit provider of hospice services is looking for volunteers to provide support to patients and families, as well as assist its clinical teams. The organization is in particular need of volunteers in the southern portions of the city of Grand Rapids, as well as Grandville and Jenison.

"When it comes to the heart of what Emmanuel Hospice does – providing quality end-of-life care for patients and families – we rely heavily on our volunteers," noted Heidi Draft-Peppin, Emmanuel Hospice volunteer coordinator. "They provide those important 'extras' for patients, whether it's reading aloud a newspaper, working on a puzzle or enjoying a movie.

"Not only does this give the patients companionship, it provides an opportunity for the caregiver to take a much-needed break. Our volunteers tell us they find the work deeply meaningful because everything they do here is critical to our patients, families and the organization."

Opportunities include:

·      Hair stylists

·      Patient companions

·      Caregiver respite

·      Life story volunteers

·      Pet volunteers

·      Veteran volunteers

·      Peace Partners, the organization's program to ensure that no one dies alone

Emmanuel Hospice is also in need of volunteers to help in their office with light clerical work such as paperwork, filing and data entry.

Emmanuel Hospice is dedicated to matching the unique skills and interests of prospective volunteers with the right opportunity, ensuring each volunteer receives a tailored area of assignment. Volunteers must first undergo a criminal background check and screening for TB. They will then complete a self-paced 12-hour course of online study to familiarize themselves with hospice care and end-of-life issues.

To begin a volunteer application, please visit http://emmanuelhospice.org/volunteer.

About Emmanuel Hospice

  Emmanuel Hospice is a faith-based nonprofit provider of compassionate, person-centered hospice care to patients and families in West Michigan. Serving the community since 2013, the organization is a collaborative effort of St. Ann's, Clark, Porter Hills and Sunset designed to complete the continuum by providing end-of-life care to those inside – and outside – the walls of these organizations. For more information, visit www.emmanuelhospice.org.

