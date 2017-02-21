 
Just $20 Can Translate to Independence

The team at Disability Network West Michigan knows that as little as $20 dollars can mean the difference between breaking down the barrier to independence or remaining reliant on others.
 
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Muskegon-based nonprofit offers "Small Changes, Big Differences," a training program that offers individuals living with disabilities a gateway to autonomy and makes independence achievable. The program, which is free, provides demonstrations on assistive technology that help people stay in their homes longer and provide the tools and know-how to take care of themselves.

Janet Perreault, nursing facilities transitions outreach coordinator at Disability Network West Michigan, leads consumers through a detailed explanation of a kit containing 50 to 60 low-cost items that address specific needs for cooking, bathing, grooming, dressing and other daily activities. The devices include magnifiers for the visually impaired, glucose meters for diabetics, medicine boxes designed for those with memory issues and many more.

"Small Changes, Big Differences has made a tremendous impact on the lives of many of our consumers," Perreault said. "For instance, after 20 years of delivering the mail, one of our consumers had a stroke. From that point forward, he depended on a sibling to button his shirts, tie his shoes and help him dress."

"But after training him to use a simple adaptive device, elastic cords for laces and a buttonhole device for clothing, he was again able to dress himself. Watching the consumer regain his independence was proof that small changes can make a big difference."

Group trainings and one-on-one demonstrations are free of charge and offered through a partnership with the Michigan Disability Rights Coalition.

Anyone interested in learning more about Small Changes, Big Differences or to request a presentation should contact Perreault at 231.722.0088 or at janetp@disabilitynetworkwm.org

About Disability Network West Michigan:

 Disability Network West Michigan provides independent living resources for people with disabilities in Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo, Lake and Mason counties. The mission of the nonprofit organization, which is part of the statewide network of Centers for Independent Living, is to empower, educate, advocate and provide resources for those with disabilities as well as promoting accessible communities. For more information, visit www.disabilitynetworkwm.org.

Source:Disability Network West Michigan
Email:***@sabo-pr.com Email Verified
