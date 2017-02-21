News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cindy Sutherland wins Bronze Level Stevie Award in 2016 Stevie Awards for Women in Business
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are the world's top honors for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run. All individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. The 2016 awards received entries from 31 nations and territories.
Cindy Sutherland was recognized out of more than 1,400 nominations from organizations of all sizes and virtually every industry were submitted to the Stevie Awards. There were over 90 categories such as, Company of the Year, Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the year, etc. Cindy received honors in the category Female Executive of the Year – Business Services –11 to 2,500 Employees!
"It's an honor to receive such a prestigious award and be recognized by New Horizons Learning Group for the time and commitment I have to our company culture and values. It's a privilege to be one of the women internationally recognized by the Stevie Awards, and this shows me that I'm on the right path when it comes to my leadership role." Cindy Sutherland, Vice President of Career Development at New Horizons Learning Group. Cindy has been a vital part of New Horizons Learning Group for 10 years.
NH Learning Group has been serving businesses and individuals in Arizona, California and Nevada community for over 35 years. With convenient locations, we offer a wide range of technical, application and business skills courses. As the world of computer technology continues to evolve at light speed, New Horizons helps the world's workforce stay proficient with the latest technologies and achieve their career goals. It's what we've been doing better than anyone else for years, and what we plan to do well into the future.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Terry Mott at (888) 825-6684 or email at tmott@nhlearninggroup.com
Contact
Terry Mott
***@nhlearninggroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse