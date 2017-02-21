News By Tag
American Insurance Alliance Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Barnhart, Missouri agency becomes member of insurance alliance
American Insurance Alliance is a full-service insurance agency founded in 2016 that specializes in auto, home, health, business and life insurance. The company, which is owned by Sarae Glaenzer and Randy Kraemer, is located at 7004 Monticello in Barnhart, Mo. Glaenzer has worked in the insurance industry for 18 years and Kraemer for 34 years.
"We joined the alliance because we can continue to operate as our own independent agency while having access to all of VIAA's products and services," said American Insurance Alliance co-owner Randy Kraemer. "I also like the fact that this alliance is a family-owned and operated business."
Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.
For more information about American Insurance Alliance, call (636) 464-1221 or visit http://www.ainsalliance.com.
