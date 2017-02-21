 
Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Free Seminar Open To Entrepreneurial Women Interested In Growing Their Business

Presented by Coca-Cola and WFF Sunday, April 2, 11am – 2pm, World Center Marriott, Orlando, FL
 
 
MIAMI - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- In collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company and its 5by20 initiative, Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) has announced a free seminar on "Becoming Self Made in the Food Industry" on Sunday, April 2, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the World Center Marriott in Orlando, FL.

The event is part of the WFF Annual Leadership Development Conference.

Although the event title includes "food industry", the seminar is extremely relevant and beneficial to all entrepreneurial women in any business endeavor. To register for this free event, go to: selfmade.wff.org (http://events.womensfoodserviceforum.com/ALDC/Bootcamp/Self_Made.aspx?EventKey=ALDC2017)

The three-hour program will include presentations, panel discussions and dialogue with noted business leaders:

·     Nely Galán, Founder, The Adelante Movement, NY Times Best Selling Author, SELF MADE

·     Simon T. Bailey, CEO, Simon T. Bailey International, Inc.

·     Adriana De Urquidi, President, Good Temptations

·     Angela Keaveny, President, ROWDYDOW bbq Worldwide, LLC.

·     Roz Mallet, President & CEO, PhaseNext Hospitality

·     Barrie Schwartz, Founder & CEO, My House NOLA

Latina media dynamo and women's empowerment advocate Nely Galán, dubbed the "Tropical Tycoon" by The New York Times Magazine, is one of the entertainment industry's savviest firebrand talents.  A Cuban immigrant and self-made media mogul, Galán was the first Latina President of Entertainment for a U.S. television network (Telemundo). She is an Emmy Award-winning producer of more than 600 episodes of television in Spanish and English, including the FOX hit reality series "The Swan."

After becoming self-made on her own terms, Galán has made it her mission to teach women—regardless of age or background—how they, too, can become entrepreneurs. She founded, The Adelante Movement (http://theadelantemovement.com/) presented by Coca-Cola, an organization that unites and empowers Latinas economically and entrepreneurially. In addition, she authored the NY Times bestseller, Self Made (http://becomingselfmade.com/): Becoming Empowered, Self-Reliant, and Rich in Every Way, written to unite all women on a quest for an economic future they control.

Renowned speaker and author Simon T. Bailey is the leader of the "brilliance" movement – helping more than 1 million people find their brilliance, shift their thinking and produce sustainable results. His team recently introduced the Shift Your Brilliance System® that teaches individuals and organizations how to create meaningful results in the new economy. A percentage of the proceeds from the Shift Your Brilliance System® benefit the U.S. Dream Academy, a non-profit organization that believes a child with a dream is a child with a future.

WFF is the food industry's premier leadership development organization whose mission is to advance women to the C-suite and onto the boards of companies operating in the food industry ecosystem, the second largest private industry in the United States. Statistics prove that companies in the top quartile for gender diversity and inclusion are 15% more likely to have financial returns above the national median for their industry.

The Becoming Self Made in the Food Industry Brunch & Learn event is co-hosted by WFF and Coca-Cola, on behalf of Coca-Cola's 5by20 initiative to enable the economic empowerment of 5 million women entrepreneurs by the year 2020. In April 2016, The Coca-Cola Company announced that its 5by20 initiative had reached a major milestone, impacting 1.2 million women across 60 countries since its launch in late 2010.

Dropbox with images Becoming Self Made in the Food Industry panel:
All images Courtesy of WFF
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/6cvt5cn6q4rql71/AABTtZq2MXTeTPn8YtJioZCJa?dl=0

