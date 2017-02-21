News By Tag
ZestyNest's New Directors Of Operations Showing Improvement To The Company's Overall Objective
"I'm very grateful with the new opportunity to revamp the company with my new position," said William Anderson. "Hopefully with my ideas I can apply more to the whole company's objective. The more families, we bring to the table with their lovely home-cooked meals, the more closer we get to our company's goals. I'm actually looking into a couple of new products that we can bring to the table. But, for the time being, customer and product development is being done by our staff."
http://myzestynest.com/
