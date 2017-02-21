ZestyNest's New Directors Of Operations Showing Improvement To The Company's Overall Objective

Contact

-- At ZestyNest, the company objective is to allow families to make home cooked dinners more frequent. ZestyNest is trying to do that by providing elegant home and kitchen goods to induce you to stay in to make your favorite food dish for you and your family. However, in a world where people don't have enough time to apply their "Lean Cuisine" dinners inside their microwaves, we still look past that. Nevertheless, ZestyNest makes sure you will agree that there is nothing better than sitting down with the whole family and enjoying a home-cooked meal. After major decision making from the CEO of ZestyNest, they have decided to make, William Anderson, the new director of operations for the company."I'm very grateful with the new opportunity to revamp the company with my new position," said William Anderson. "Hopefully with my ideas I can apply more to the whole company's objective. The more families, we bring to the table with their lovely home-cooked meals, the more closer we get to our company's goals. I'm actually looking into a couple of new products that we can bring to the table. But, for the time being, customer and product development is being done by our staff."For more information about the ZestyNest's objectives visit-