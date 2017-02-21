News By Tag
New Children's Book, "The Rock Maiden: A Chinese Tale of Love and Loyalty" by Natasha Yim
When her husband is lost at sea, Ling Yee climbs every morning to the top of a cliff to watch for signs of his return. Tin Hau, the Goddess of the Heavens, takes pity and turns Ling Yee and her child into stone so that they should mourn no more. Only then does the fisherman husband find his way home. Will the family forever be kept apart? Or will devotion and faithfulness ultimately be rewarded?
ISBN: 978-1-937786-
Pub Date: March 2017
Price: $17.95
Trim Size: 8 x 10
Page Count: 36, hardcover
Ages: 4 and up
REVIEWS
"Softly toned watercolors illustrate the sad story-turned-
—Kirkus Reviews
"Quietly compelling, The Rock Maiden, Natasha Yim's interpretation of the classic Chinese legend of the Amah Rock, inspired by the granite formation found in the hills of Sha Tin, Hong Kong, celebrates family, faithfulness, and devotion in the captivating love story of Ling Yee and her fisherman, Ching Yin.
—Foreword Reviews
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Natasha Yim is an American Chinese author of fiction and non-fiction works for children and young adults. Born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, she grew up in Singapore and Hong Kong where she was captivated by many of the old Chinese legends she heard as a child. Natasha later moved to the U.S. where she received her B.A. in English Literature with a Writing Emphasis and an M.S. in Counseling Psychology from Dominican University. She is the author of Ott o's Rainy Day (a Kids' Pick of the Lists selection), Cixi: The Dragon Empress, Sacajawea of the Shoshone, and Goldy Luck and the Three Pandas (a 2014 Junior Library Guild selection and 2015 Scholastic Book Club selection).
Natasha's non-fiction articles have also appeared in the children's magazines, Highlights for Children, Appleseeds, and Faces. She is currently at work on a multicultural middle grade novel and a multicultural historical young adult novel. Natasha lives in Ukiah, California, with her husband, three children, and two cats named Chicken and Moo.
ABOUT THE ILLUSTRATOR
Pirkko Vainio was born in Finland and studied at the Academy of Art in Helsinki. She has writt en and illustrated over 30 children's books, which have been translated into 15 languages. Among her many books are The Dream House (winner of Frankfurt's Prix Octagonale Graphique), The Snow Goose (winner of the Picture Book Prize, Finland), For Those Who Want to Fly, Who Hid the Easter Eggs, and the Hans Christian Andersen tales The Nightingale and The Ugly Duckling. Pirkko's work has been exhibited throughout the world, including at the Musee des Beaux Arts in Caen, France, the Itabashi Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan, the Bologna Illustrators Exhibition in Bologna, Italy, and several collectives in Scandinavia and Italy. The Finnish Broadcasting Company has made two documentaries on her life and work. When Pirkko is not busy painting or writing, she enjoys classical music, opera, ballet, and cultural history. She currently resides in Jämsä, Finland, often visiting Florence, Italy, where she has spent the greater part of her life.
