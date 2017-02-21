Psycho-Thriller author, Rashell Lashbrook, donating 100% of profits for April 2017 to support SAAM Author of recently penned psychological thriller, HIDDEN IN THE DARK, is timing the launch of her book to coincide with Sexual Assault Awareness Month and National Child Abuse Prevention Month, both which occur in April. Hidden in the Dark - Available April 1st WICHITA, Kan. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The novel broaches the ultra-squeamish subject of childhood sexual abuse at the hands of an adult entrusted to protect them. It explores the dynamics of a family that has functioned to hide the abuse for decades.



Lashbrook's storyline is one of secrets, lies, shame, and murder. After enduring a lifetime of abuse from the man who vowed to cherish her, Genny Carter only knows the role of the victim. She ignored the terror inflicted upon her three daughters by their father during their childhood. Now, in her sixties, Genny has had enough, but she needs her daughters' help to escape. She is forced to reconcile with the past. Did she know about the abuse?



Grown up now, Lilly, Randi, and Raine endured the same abuses by their father, but each coped differently. Lilly marries a wealthy man and hides behind a wall of money. Randi buries her shame in a mountain of sex and drugs. Much younger, Raine became the target of her father's abuse after the others left. To protect herself, she developed an imaginary playmate named Shanti. Now that Mother is back in the picture, Shanti is too, and she's on a rampage.



Refusing to name just one main character, Lashbrook chose to give equal perspective to the mother and three daughters. Although this might seem potentially confusing, it works well to weave a complete tale. With twists and turns that will leave your head spinning, the story will disturb long after the last sentence has been read.



"I wasn't trying to solve anything with HIDDEN IN THE DARK, but I wanted to understand some things. For example, how could a mother turn her head the other way when her child was being sexually abused? I began the story feeling kind of sorry for Genny because she was…a victim. But then, as the story went on, I began to feel angry with her. She was so weak! She did nothing to protect her daughters. Eventually, I understood that Genny was both a victim and an abuser." -Rashell Lashbrook



Lashbrook says, "In my story, the victims deal with their abuse in ways that aren't healthy. And while this may make for a very suspensful and entertaining story, in real life I want to do my part to support victims of childhood sexual abuse and to increase prevention awareness. I'm making a commitment to donate 100% of my book sales profits for the month of April 2017 to



HIDDEN IN THE DARK will be available online in both paperback and e-book effective April 1, 2017.



Rashell Danette Lashbrook was born in Wellington, Kansas, the eldest daughter of Lyle and Marcia Pope Lashbrook. Her parents threw the television away when she was just two years old, so she spent her childhood in Mulvane, Kansas reading, exploring, biting her nails, and picking her nose. She currently lives in Wichita, Kansas with her six children and first love.



Her deep love of reading always fueled a small flame of desire to write, but it wasn't until 2012 that she began to practice the craft of throwing words onto paper and rearranging them repeatedly.



Rashell's fascination with many different subjects has served her well in her writing. She prefers to think of her dabbling as "research". Her lasting passions have been organic gardening, music, cooking, murder, mysteries, aliens, and people with mental disorders.



http://rashelllashbrook.com/



