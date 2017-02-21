 
US21 awarded a 3 year contract to support DoS INL US Consulate Jerusalem

The Palestinian Legislative Advisory Bureau Assistance Program
 
FAIRFAX, Va. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- US21, Inc has been awarded a 3 year contract issued by the US Consulate General supporting the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Bureau US Consulate Jerusalem under the Legislative Advisory Bureau Assistance Program.  US21, Inc is supporting the INL mission in Jerusalem providing consultancy and advisory assistance to the Palestinian Legislative and Advisory Bureau.  US21's mission is to provide capacity building for improvement of legal research and drafting of legislation and bring awareness to the bureau's role and function within the justice system of the Palestinian Authority.

"US21 is pleased to provide our continued support to INL programs in the West Bank, Palestine."   Said US21's Chief Operating Officer, Ben Saleh.  "We are excited to be part of this unique and important program to improve capacity and capability within the justice sector of the Palestinian Authority."

US21 is a leading supplier of services, integrated products, and logistical needs to significant clientele including the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Department of State (DoS),  and embassies around the world, as well as various national security agencies, federal civilian agencies, prime-contractors, and non-profit organizations (NGO).   Headquartered in Fairfax, VA with offices in Ramallah, West Bank, the company has extensive experience supporting programs throughout the Middle East and in particular the West Bank.

Source:US21
Tags:Dos INL, Advisory
Industry:Government
Location:Fairfax - Virginia - United States
Subject:Awards
