 
News By Tag
* Nature
* Conservation
* Environment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Bernardino
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Membership in the Southern California Mountains Foundation Helps Protect Natural Spaces

#ThinkNature Campaign Connects Communities with Efforts to Protect Public Lands.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Nature
* Conservation
* Environment

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* San Bernardino - California - US

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern California Mountains Foundation (SCMF), a nonprofit conservation and education organization, is pleased to announce the launch of #ThinkNature, a unique membership campaign focused on raising awareness and funds to support the mission of connecting communities to their public lands and protecting these natural spaces for future generations to enjoy.

Since 1992 the Mountains Foundation has worked to inspire and engage individuals from all walks of life in environmental citizenship.  Stacy Gorin, Executive Officer, Southern California Mountains Foundation states, "We believe that connecting communities to our public lands is key to their survival.  Through the Southern California Mountains Foundation's six programs and an army of volunteers, we work to steward the places you love to play."

Over the past 30 years, use of national forests has increased while funding has dramatically declined. The San Bernardino mountains are literally being loved to death. The San Bernardino mountains are surrounded by a metropolitan area with over 25 million people that love to connect to nature in a multitude of different ways; skiing, camping, hiking, biking, fishing, rock climbing, sightseeing, and off-roading.

"When I think of nature, all of these activities and places in the San Bernardino Mountains come to mind." said Stacy. "The Southern California Mountains Foundation works tirelessly to maintain and protect public lands and access to these amazing natural spaces.  Last year alone the Mountains Foundation planted over 500 seedlings, coordinated over 70,000 volunteer service hours, extinguished 277 fire rings, removed 30 tons of waste tires from public lands and employees 110 disadvantaged youth to complete meaningful conservation projects."

"I'm thrilled to be launching #ThinkNature membership campaign, with our creative partners at 51by1, a global marketing/management consulting firm, to bring awareness and support to the multiple benefits our organization provides to public lands and surrounding communities." states Stacy Gorin, Executive Officer, Southern California Mountains Foundation. "Support from individuals who visit, live or recreate in the mountains is needed more than ever with constant threats of budget cuts and a reduced focus on the importance that our natural spaces have on our everyday health and quality of life."

Join our mission by becoming a member today.  For a limited time, we are offering our #ThinkNature t-shirt if you join today at the $50 level. For a full list of membership benefits please visit:  http://mountainsfoundation.org/get-involved/join

Contact
Linda Hecht
***@mountainsfoundation.org
End
Source:
Email:***@mountainsfoundation.org
Tags:Nature, Conservation, Environment
Industry:Non-profit
Location:San Bernardino - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share