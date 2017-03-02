News By Tag
Membership in the Southern California Mountains Foundation Helps Protect Natural Spaces
#ThinkNature Campaign Connects Communities with Efforts to Protect Public Lands.
Since 1992 the Mountains Foundation has worked to inspire and engage individuals from all walks of life in environmental citizenship. Stacy Gorin, Executive Officer, Southern California Mountains Foundation states, "We believe that connecting communities to our public lands is key to their survival. Through the Southern California Mountains Foundation's six programs and an army of volunteers, we work to steward the places you love to play."
Over the past 30 years, use of national forests has increased while funding has dramatically declined. The San Bernardino mountains are literally being loved to death. The San Bernardino mountains are surrounded by a metropolitan area with over 25 million people that love to connect to nature in a multitude of different ways; skiing, camping, hiking, biking, fishing, rock climbing, sightseeing, and off-roading.
"When I think of nature, all of these activities and places in the San Bernardino Mountains come to mind." said Stacy. "The Southern California Mountains Foundation works tirelessly to maintain and protect public lands and access to these amazing natural spaces. Last year alone the Mountains Foundation planted over 500 seedlings, coordinated over 70,000 volunteer service hours, extinguished 277 fire rings, removed 30 tons of waste tires from public lands and employees 110 disadvantaged youth to complete meaningful conservation projects."
"I'm thrilled to be launching #ThinkNature membership campaign, with our creative partners at 51by1, a global marketing/management consulting firm, to bring awareness and support to the multiple benefits our organization provides to public lands and surrounding communities."
Join our mission by becoming a member today. For a limited time, we are offering our #ThinkNature t-shirt if you join today at the $50 level. For a full list of membership benefits please visit: http://mountainsfoundation.org/
