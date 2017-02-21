News By Tag
brokerSpotlight™ to be Featured at HR West conference in Oakland, CA on March 6-8, 2017
The leading online venue for employers and brokers to connect will be demonstrated at NCHRA's upcoming conference.
"As a new solution with great applications for employers, brokers, and vendors, brokerSpotlight™
The 35th annual conference in Oakland will be host to world-renowned keynote speakers. Attendance to the conference will provide access to the most innovative ideas and inspiring thought leaders, as well as robust networking opportunities and the opportunity to explore the brokerSpotlight™
"HR West is an amazing conference for HR professionals. Our Certified members in California will gain increased visibility and a huge competitive advantage from being promoted to hundreds of HR decision makers looking for help with administration and compliance."
In addition to exhibiting at HR West, brokerSpotlight™
To register for HR West please go to www.hrwest.org/
For more information on this conference, please visit www.elevatebenefits.com or contact David Churchill at 720-371-5715 or dchurchill@elevatebenefits.com
About brokerSpotlight™
brokerSpotlight™
brokerSpotlight™
About NCHRA
The Northern California HR Association, one of the nation's largest regional HR associations, has been advancing organizations through human resources since 1960. Delivering over 200 programs annually, the association is dedicated to connecting human resources professionals with practice resources, leading California-specific training, legal and legislative developments, quality service providers, and each other—forming career-long networks and partnerships. For more information visit www.nchra.org.
About HR West
HR West: "HR in the Most Innovative Place on Earth" is the premier HR conference on the West Coast and produced by the Northern California Human Resources Association (NCHRA). More than 80 concurrent sessions (most for HR recertification credit) and special tracks for executives, technology, and startups & small businesses, plus evergreen topics like employment law, benefits and talent management, will be offered March 6- 8, 2016. For more information or to register, visit http://hrwest.org/
Contact
Elevate Benefits
***@elevatebenefits.com
End
