February 2017
brokerSpotlight™ to be Featured at HR West conference in Oakland, CA on March 6-8, 2017

The leading online venue for employers and brokers to connect will be demonstrated at NCHRA's upcoming conference.
 
 
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- brokerSpotlight™ experts, David Churchill and Lena Pond, will be attending HR West and educating HR professionals on how to best select a benefits broker or consultant at the upcoming Northern California Human Resources Association's (NCHRA) conference, HR West, March 6-8.

"As a new solution with great applications for employers, brokers, and vendors, brokerSpotlight™ is a fit for all constituents at the conference. We are thrilled to have this venue to unleash this platform to the HR community and better help them understand how to maximize the value of their relationships," said David Churchill, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of brokerSpotlight™.

The 35th annual conference in Oakland will be host to world-renowned keynote speakers. Attendance to the conference will provide access to the most innovative ideas and inspiring thought leaders, as well as robust networking opportunities and the opportunity to explore the brokerSpotlight™ platform.

"HR West is an amazing conference for HR professionals. Our Certified members in California will gain increased visibility and a huge competitive advantage from being promoted to hundreds of HR decision makers looking for help with administration and compliance." said Lena Pond, Vice President Business Development and Customer Care.

In addition to exhibiting at HR West, brokerSpotlight™ will be promoting its Certified brokers from California at NCHRA sponsored webinars and through other educational events throughout the year. Certified members will be highlighted to hundreds of HR professionals throughout the year as premier benefits brokers looking to maximize the value of their benefits program.

To register for HR West please go to www.hrwest.org/register. Use the code Elevate100 at checkout to receive $100 off attendance.

For more information on this conference, please visit www.elevatebenefits.com or contact David Churchill at 720-371-5715 or dchurchill@elevatebenefits.com

About brokerSpotlight™
brokerSpotlight™, created by Elevate Benefits LLC, was born from the belief that employee benefits are of profound importance to employers and employees. However, far too many employers are largely in the dark about what value their company and employees receive from their benefits.

brokerSpotlight™ is an online venue connecting employers and employee benefits brokers and consultants. From an employer perspective, the site offers simple tools to find brokers, compare options using RFP (request for proposal) tools and hire the right broker for their unique needs. From the broker perspective, brokerSpotlight™ is a place to share their value, get found, and grow their business. To learn more visit https://www.elevatebenefits.com/

About NCHRA
The Northern California HR Association, one of the nation's largest regional HR associations, has been advancing organizations through human resources since 1960. Delivering over 200 programs annually, the association is dedicated to connecting human resources professionals with practice resources, leading California-specific training, legal and legislative developments, quality service providers, and each other—forming career-long networks and partnerships. For more information visit www.nchra.org.

About HR West
HR West: "HR in the Most Innovative Place on Earth" is the premier HR conference on the West Coast and produced by the Northern California Human Resources Association (NCHRA). More than 80 concurrent sessions (most for HR recertification credit) and special tracks for executives, technology, and startups & small businesses, plus evergreen topics like employment law, benefits and talent management, will be offered March 6- 8, 2016. For more information or to register, visit http://hrwest.org/

