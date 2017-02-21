News By Tag
More young students from China appears in the United States schools
More and more schools and universities of the United States start to recognize the Chinese education system and exam scores, and there is more collaboration between Chinese organizations and foreign education institutes. Thus, studying abroad at a younger age (from 7 years old to 17 years old) has gradually become a mainstream value among students and their families. Moreover, with the popularity of studying abroad among Chinese students, some secondary schools in China have opened their own international classes such as AP.
We interviewed a student, Alex Zhang, who had attended a private middle school of Shanghai in 2014.
Alex studied in the international class. It cost more than 20,000 Yuan (Around 3,000 USD) for a one-semester study, which is four times more than the tuition of any university in China. Because of Alex's poor study performance, his family believed that China's education system was not suitable for him. So, in the third year of his study, they sent Alex to a middle school in the United States with the help of an educational consulting agency. However, When Alex come back at each break, he only brought back a dozen pairs of sneakers. Whenever the parents asked Alex's school performance, Alex never told them the truth.
Through the interview with Alex, there is still a doubt that studying abroad at a younger age is good for a child's education. Parents who are going to send their children abroad have only seen the success stories of others. They ignore that whether their children are really suitable for going abroad, or whether it's right to let them studying abroad with an immature mind.
Stephanie Luo, CEO of Dream Go, Inc (http://dreamgo.com) (a local educational consulting company in the United States) told us that during the past year, the student who consulted through Dream go rose 25 percent from 2015 to 2016. Most of them asked for high school information while the undergraduate was the second. The number of students asking for summer camp became 50 % of total. Stephanie also stated that it was not recommended for students to go abroad at a very young age. Many parents thought that there was nothing to worry about after they sent their children to the United States. However, the truth is that most of the young age students have limited self- care ability. Thus, they cannot solve many problems such as housing, transferring schools and communication. In addition, many educational consulting companies have no such service.
Dream Go received many cases about these issues every year. Some young students who lived in a homestay wanted to change the host family, but they could not reach the consulting agency. Some of them have poor language skills thus they could not communicate with American people effectively. For this kind of students, they need some tutoring about American culture and language. All these things are necessary to be considered. But all these things are also easy to be ignored by parents, schools and students during the time of studying abroad popularity.
The phenomenon of younger age studying abroad will continue to spread in future. The government in China needs to properly regulate the operation and supervision of those consulting agency. Studying abroad can create a better educational environment and international perspective for students, but whether it plays a positive role for their growth still needs to wait and see.
