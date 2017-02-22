News By Tag
AMGH Adopts the ETW Solution Enterprise-Wide
With the continued success of Air Evac Lifeteam, AMGH will implement the ETW Solution for all five of its subsidiaries
AEL continues to sustain these results through 2017, and is the driving factor behind the decision to implement ETW throughout the entire AMGH enterprise.
AMGH will implement the ETW system in the remaining four subsidiaries this year.
Seth Myers, Air Evac president, discusses the new partnership with ETW,
"My fellow AMGH operating company presidents are very excited to engage ETW as an integral business partner in the growth and future success of our five subsidiaries. After seeing the incredible success we have had at AEL, taking ETW enterprise-wide was an easy decision for the leadership team."
ETW CEO Lee Benson states, "I am extremely pleased with the results AEL has seen through using ETW, and equally pleased that we will provide the services necessary to replicate those results throughout the entire AMGH enterprise."
AMGH and ETW will discuss the implementation and rollout of the ETW Solution in the coming weeks.
About AMGH
Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc. ("AMGH") is the largest independent provider of emergency air medical services in the world operating through five subsidiaries:
About ETW
ETW provides a platform to track, evaluate and measure employee performance against the major objectives of the organization. Easily execute and translate long-term strategy into clear, actionable goals. With ETW you can effectively communicate the company's roadmap to success and engage everyone throughout the organization with that roadmap. Using ETW your organization can connect employees to strategy and culture to drive sustainable winning results. Learn more at www.etw.com
Contact
Execute to Win
Celeste Suarez
***@etw.com
