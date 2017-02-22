 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

AMGH Adopts the ETW Solution Enterprise-Wide

With the continued success of Air Evac Lifeteam, AMGH will implement the ETW Solution for all five of its subsidiaries
 
 
MESA, Ariz. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Air Evac Lifeteam (AEL), a subsidiary of Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (AMGH) has utilized the ETW Solution since 2014. In three years, AEL has implemented ETW throughout their organization, totaling 130+ locations nationwide. The hope was to improve accountability and cross-region transparency to drive better results. Since implementation of the ETW system, AEL has not only seen clear improvements in both of those areas, but also exceeded their key target metrics by as much as 400%.

AEL continues to sustain these results through 2017, and is the driving factor behind the decision to implement ETW throughout the entire AMGH enterprise.

AMGH will implement the ETW system in the remaining four subsidiaries this year.

Seth Myers, Air Evac president, discusses the new partnership with ETW,

"My fellow AMGH operating company presidents are very excited to engage ETW as an integral business partner in the growth and future success of our five subsidiaries. After seeing the incredible success we have had at AEL, taking ETW enterprise-wide was an easy decision for the leadership team."

ETW CEO Lee Benson states, "I am extremely pleased with the results AEL has seen through using ETW, and equally pleased that we will provide the services necessary to replicate those results throughout the entire AMGH enterprise."

AMGH and ETW will discuss the implementation and rollout of the ETW Solution in the coming weeks.

About AMGH

Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc. ("AMGH") is the largest independent provider of emergency air medical services in the world operating through five subsidiaries: Air Evac Lifeteam, Med-Trans, REACH, AirMed International and Lifeguard, which collaborate with leading hospital systems, medical centers and EMS agencies to offer improved access from America's outlying communities to higher levels of care. Through different brands serving different segments of the market, we have the proven ability to serve all modalities to definitive care in peoples' emergent time of need.

About ETW

ETW provides a platform to track, evaluate and measure employee performance against the major objectives of the organization. Easily execute and translate long-term strategy into clear, actionable goals. With ETW you can effectively communicate the company's roadmap to success and engage everyone throughout the organization with that roadmap. Using ETW your organization can connect employees to strategy and culture to drive sustainable winning results. Learn more at www.etw.com

