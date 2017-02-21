 
Hyde Midtown Suites & Residences Tops Off

Moss & Associates, The Related Group and Dezer Development Celebrate Construction Milestone
 
 
 
MIAMI - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Moss & Associates, The Related Group and Dezer Development celebrated the topping off of Hyde Midtown Suites & Residences, a $98 million luxury condo-hotel project, with a luncheon for nearly 400 employees and guests.

The property is located at 3401 NE 1st Ave., and consists of 410 luxury residential units and 60 hotel suites. Designed by Arquitectonica, with an interior design by the Rockwell Group, the 480,000 square-foot, 34-story building will feature Hyde Music Lounge & Piano Bar, signature cuisine by sbe's renowned restaurant group, a pool terrace with Biscayne Bay and skyline views, luxury spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, private screening theater, retail spaces and a six-story parking garage, among other five-star amenities.

"Midtown continues to be a growing market, and this project will be an excellent addition to the rise of luxury living in this area," said Scott Desharnais, executive vice president of Moss & Associates. "To date we have worked with Related Group on 10 projects, and we are proud that they've once again trusted the quality of our work to bring this concept to life."

"This milestone gets us one step closer to delivering the Hyde lifestyle to Midtown Miami," said Carlos Rosso, president of The Related Group's Condominium Division. "The property offers everything that today's buyers are looking for. Its unrivaled list of amenities, chic design by David Rockwell and enviable central location all add to what makes this development stand out from the rest."

The project broke ground in September 2015 and is expected to achieve final completion in October 2017.

About Moss:

Moss & Associates (www.mosscm.com) is a national privately held construction firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With nine regional offices from Hawai'i to the Caribbean, Moss focuses on construction management at-risk, design-build, and public-private partnerships. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, primary and higher education, justice and solar energy. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work.

About the Related Group:

Established in 1979, The Related Group is Florida's leading developer of sophisticated metropolitan living and one of the country's largest real estate conglomerates. Its innovative residential developments, that reach cross-market sectors, have dramatically altered South Florida's urban landscape. Since its inception, the privately held company has built, rehabilitated and managed more than 90,000 condominium and apartment residences. The Related Group has earned international status for its visionary designs and development of luxury condominiums, market-rate rentals, mixed-use centers and affordable properties – often in emerging neighborhoods that impact the lives of all demographics. The firm is one of the largest Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States with a development portfolio of projects in excess of $15 Billion. The Related Group has redefined the new cycle of real estate by diversifying both its products and buyers, expanding internationally with projects in Mexico, India and Brazil, while sponsoring public art installations that enhance the city's global culture and streetscapes. TIME Magazine named Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Related Group, Jorge Pérez, one of top 25 most influential Hispanics in the United States, and he's made the cover of Forbes twice. Currently, The Related Group has over 50 projects in varying phases of development, led by Chief Operating Officer, Matt Allen, and four division presidents, including Carlos Rosso, President of Related Condominium; Steve Patterson, President of Related Development; Albert Milo, President of Related Urban Development; and Larry Lennon, President of TRG Management.

About Dezer Development:

In 1985, Michael Dezer (http://dezerdevelopment.com/about/) began purchasing oceanfront property in South Florida, particularly in Sunny Isles Beach, a small enclave formerly inhabited by mom-and-pop motels. With more than 27 oceanfront, developable acres, Dezer Development (http://dezerdevelopment.com/) now owns one of the largest holdings of beachfront property in the state. Credited as major players in the rebirth of Sunny Isles Beach, the Dezers have been instrumental in changing the face and value of the South Florida real estate industry through the introduction of unique partnerships with marquee lifestyle brands. In addition to their South Florida properties, the Dezers have significant holdings in New York. Their portfolio encompasses more than 20 properties with over one million square feet. With a track record of success in leveraging brands within the real estate arena, Dezer Development entered into partnerships with Porsche Design and The Armani Group to expand their portfolio of ultra-luxurious, high-rise residential developments. Dezer Development is currently developing the 60-story Porsche Design Tower (http://dezerdevelopment.com/porsche-design-tower/), marking the iconic brand's first global entry into residential real estate. On the heels of Porsche Design Tower's success, Dezer Development teamed up with The Related Group and Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio to launch the world-renowned fashion and furnishings designer, Giorgio Armani's, first residential tower in the U.S. real estate market, Residences by Armani/Casa (http://dezerdevelopment.com/residences-by-armanicasa/).
Source:Moss & Associates
Email:***@wraggcasas.com Email Verified
Tags:Moss & Associates
Industry:Construction
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
