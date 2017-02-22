 

Funnel Science Wins Business Competition and Large Investment

Funnel Science CEO Alex Fender Impresses Investor Community - Wins Veterans Business Battle
 
1 2 3
Alex Fender with Nathan Yap and Jevaughn Sterling
PLANO, Texas - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Over the weekend, sales and marketing experts Funnel Science won the prestigious Veterans Business Battle Competition, 2017, held at Rice University's Jones Graduate School of Business. Funnel Science, led by CEO Alex Fender, beat out 15 other finalists to take the trophy, and receive $250,000 in investor funding.

In 2015, Entrepreneurs' Organization-Houston first partnered with Rice University's Veterans in Business Association (VIBA) to launch Veterans Business Battle with a goal of inspiring and encouraging our nation's military heroes to become successful entrepreneurs. Now in its third year, the competition gives military veterans an opportunity to pitch business ideas to investors for a chance to receive seed funding. With more than $1.7 million of investment offers extended thus far, it's believed to be the largest veteran business competition in the United States.

During the competition presentations, Alex Fender described to the judges the uniqueness and added value that Funnel Science offers its clients. He went on to demonstrate how he has been able to grow the business steadily and profitably each year, and how the business can be significantly scaled with further investments.

After receiving the winner's check from Nathan Yap ( photo center) and Jevaughn Sterling (right), Alex expressed his appreciation to all the event sponsors, including Amegy Bank; Rice University; Entrepreneurs' Organization, Houston; the City of Houston; and the U.S. Small Business Administration. "It is good to know these and other organizations are helping small businesses succeed," he said.

About Funnel Science

Funnel Science, a Google Premier Partner, is a SaaS marketing software developer and marketing support agency that works with businesses and their agencies to develop and optimize their online sales funnels. It has certified consultants specializing in Google AdWords, PPC Marketing, Google Analytics, Google Search, Display, Shopping and Mobile Marketing, Bing PPC Advertising, Facebook, Amazon, and YouTube advertising.

The term Funnel Science was coined by Alex Fender, who developed a process using science to control, test and measure customer purchasing behavior to predict and optimize the performance of digital marketing.

Funnel Science is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.funnelscience.com.

