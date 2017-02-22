Country(s)
Industry News
Funnel Science Wins Business Competition and Large Investment
Funnel Science CEO Alex Fender Impresses Investor Community - Wins Veterans Business Battle
In 2015, Entrepreneurs' Organization-
During the competition presentations, Alex Fender described to the judges the uniqueness and added value that Funnel Science offers its clients. He went on to demonstrate how he has been able to grow the business steadily and profitably each year, and how the business can be significantly scaled with further investments.
After receiving the winner's check from Nathan Yap ( photo center) and Jevaughn Sterling (right), Alex expressed his appreciation to all the event sponsors, including Amegy Bank; Rice University; Entrepreneurs' Organization, Houston; the City of Houston; and the U.S. Small Business Administration. "It is good to know these and other organizations are helping small businesses succeed," he said.
About Funnel Science
Funnel Science, a Google Premier Partner, is a SaaS marketing software developer and marketing support agency that works with businesses and their agencies to develop and optimize their online sales funnels. It has certified consultants specializing in Google AdWords, PPC Marketing, Google Analytics, Google Search, Display, Shopping and Mobile Marketing, Bing PPC Advertising, Facebook, Amazon, and YouTube advertising.
The term Funnel Science was coined by Alex Fender, who developed a process using science to control, test and measure customer purchasing behavior to predict and optimize the performance of digital marketing.
Funnel Science is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.funnelscience.com.
Contact
Neil Farquharson
Vice President of Marketing
9728673100
***@funnelscience.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse