Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance names Cheryl O'Malley as PTA in Hanover location

 
 
HANOVER, Mass. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide holistic treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties, announces that Cheryl O'Malley has been named Physical Therapy Assistant at the practice's recently opened Hanover location.

O'Malley joined Peak Physical Therapy five years ago, and has more than 16 years of experience as a Physical Therapy Assistant.

O'Malley, who received her Associate degree from Lasell College, develops individualized therapeutic exercise programs for her patients to enable them to return to their daily and recreational activities. She also specializes in aquatic therapy which uses the properties of water to get patients moving and have successful functional gains.

Originally from Hanson, O'Malley now lives in Scituate with her husband Kevin and their two children.  In her spare time, she enjoys running, biking, skiing, swimming, and kayaking.

"It's a pleasure to announce Cheryl as PTA of our Hanover clinic," said Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance. "Her techniques, attention to clients' needs and general commitment to our industry makes her a valuable member of our team."

About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, with a new location pending in Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They  offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com
Source:Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
