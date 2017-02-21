 
Industry News





Perez defeats Ellison at DNC Convention

Left wing DNC candidate Keith Ellison loses to big business supported establishment candidate Tim Perez as chairman of the Democratic Nation Convention (DNC).
 
 
BROOKINGS, Ore. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Progressive activists lashed out last Saturday after their choice to lead the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Minnesota Representative Keith Ellison, was defeated by former Obama administration Labor Secretary Tom Perez in a tight and unexpectedly contentious contest.

Former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Jo Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Valerie Jarret backed Perez. The far left wing of the DNC, including Socialist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Senator Chuck Schumer, backed the Black Muslim activist Keith Ellison.

After the Perez victory was announced, Keith Ellison's supporters exploded in anger with the chant of "Party for the people, not big money!" Hillary Clinton's establishment wing of the DNC is accused of being a tool of Wall Street and big business. Saturday's vote marked the first time in over three decades the outcome of a vote for chairman of the DNC was unknown when balloting began.

Tom Perez used his first motion, as chairman of the DNC, to appoint his top rival Perez as deputy chair of Democrat Party. Perez and Ellison share many DNC talking points in regards to saving the environment, supporting GLBT rights, keeping the Affordable Care Act, and opposing President Trump.

However, the winner inherits a party demoralized by years of losers at local, state and national levels. The DNC seems to focus on cultural issues and the environment, while President Trump and the Republicans have been successful focusing on jobs and national security. As James Carville once said, "It's the economy, stupid". If President Trump creates jobs, he will serve a successful second term. God bless America!

