Broadway Theatre of Pitman Annouces Aaron Carter in Concert!

-- Aaron Carter became an international pop sensation at the age of 10 and went on to release several hit singles and multiplatinum albums as well as appear in film, television and on Broadway. Carter recently finished a successful North American tour performing songs he made famous during the past 15 years. He is currently recording a new album and preparing for his next tour.Carter has won multiple awards, including the Teen Choice Award, Kids' Choice Award and Radio Disney Music Award and is in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the youngest singer to have four consecutive top ten singles in the U.K. He has performed live around the world to crowds of more than 1 million fans, was a featured performer for the "Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration"and has performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Billboard Music Awards, the People's Choice Awards and the American Music Awards. Born in Tampa, Fla., Carter currently lives in Los Angeles.His newly released single, "Fools Gold," off his forthcoming fifth studio album, "LøVë', hit over a million plays in just weeks of releasing. Billboard raved about Carter's new sound, saying it is "an intriguing look at how the singer best known for his Radio Disney hits has evolved over the past decade."Tickets: $35.00 & $45.00May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online or at the Theatre box office. The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and will open one hour prior to the show.Broadway Theatre of Pitman43 S. BroadwayPitman, NJ 08071Event website: http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/? go=sho_dtl& sho=1067