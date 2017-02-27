News By Tag
Broadway Theatre of Pitman Annouces Aaron Carter in Concert!
Carter has won multiple awards, including the Teen Choice Award, Kids' Choice Award and Radio Disney Music Award and is in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the youngest singer to have four consecutive top ten singles in the U.K. He has performed live around the world to crowds of more than 1 million fans, was a featured performer for the "Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration"
His newly released single, "Fools Gold," off his forthcoming fifth studio album, "LøVë', hit over a million plays in just weeks of releasing. Billboard raved about Carter's new sound, saying it is "an intriguing look at how the singer best known for his Radio Disney hits has evolved over the past decade."
Saturday, April 8th2017 at 8:00pm
Tickets: $35.00 & $45.00
May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online or at the Theatre box office. The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and will open one hour prior to the show.
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
43 S. Broadway
Pitman, NJ 08071
Event website:http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/?
Contact
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
(856) 384-8381
boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com
