Space Propulsion Systems Inc. Announces Capital Assets Exchange Agreement with ZseCoin

Space Propulsion Systems Inc. (OTCMARKET: SPSY) announced today that it has entered into a Capital Assets Exchange Agreement with ZseCoin cryptocurrency.
 
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Space Propulsion Systems Inc. (OTCMARKET: SPSY) announced today that it has entered into a Capital Assets Exchange Agreement with ZseCoin cryptocurrency. SPSY is now the first American aerospace company to have in place a cryptocurrency capital exchange agreement.

"ZseCoin is the essential cyber currency for surviving a monetary crisis. We are pleased to have this exciting and ground breaking exchange agreement between SPSY and ZseCoin, and the potential long and short-term value it promises for both us and our investors," said Space Propulsion Systems (SPS) Richard Vanderhyde.

"As our populations grow, our world seems to be getting smaller. The need for us to interact with each other on a global scale is ever present,"noted Conrad Noah, CMO of ZseCoin. "We are excited that two transformational technologies, namely ZseCoin and SPSY, are now linked in this unique capital backing arrangement."

Details of the exchange agreement are available from the Company.

About Space Propulsions Systems Inc. (OTC PINK: SPSY): Founded in 1989, SPSY holds domestic and international patents in ordnance and propulsion technology, including perpetual exclusive licenses in supercritical fluids and nano-structured N-SEP™ (Nano-Structured Energetic Particle) and WREEM (Water Repellent Energetic Elasotmeric Material) based explosives and propellants for the aerospace and ordnance industries. SPS specializes in the application of Supercritical Fluids Materials processing technology, a transformational green technology, spearheading the Companies Sustainable Engineering and Manufacturing efforts in these and other, additional, product development lines. This technology essentially eliminates hazardous/toxic waste environmental damage while enhancing the processing capabilities of the Company.. Space Propulsion Systems is winner of aerospace industry awards for Most Innovative Technology and Best Paper at the NSBE Aerospace Systems Conference.

CONTACT SPSY:

Clearwater FL 33762

(641) 715-3900 ext: 120835#

info@ (mailto:info@spsaero.us)spsaero.us

About ZseCoin: Launched in December 2016 ZseCoin is the leading emerging cryptocurrency with unique capital asset fixed minimum value of USD $1,000. ZseCoin has quickly gained acceptance among the world's early adopters and discriminating investors alike. ZseCoin uses a reliable decentralized network that prohibits tracking or blocking by third party agitators.

CONTACT ZseCoin:

50 Foxes Meadow

Birmingham, United Kingdom

+44.121.7900.192

info@ZseCoin.com

This release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and similar expressions reflecting something other.

John P. Kosky
***@spsaero.us
