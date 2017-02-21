News By Tag
The WiMAX Forum Announces Two New Board of Directors
The WiMAX Forum Welcomes Leonardo Company and Telrad Networks to its Board as AeroMACS Make Gains
"We at the WiMAX Forum would like to extend a warm welcome to the newest members of our reputable Board of Directors," stated Dr. Mohammad Shakouri, WiMAX Forum Board Chairman. "As technology continues to reshape our world, the new 2017 Board of Directors will capitalize on the added ability to take innovation to scale and accelerate business growth not only in the aviation sector with AeroMACS, but also in the overall WiMAX market. Both of my new colleagues bring a wealth of experience, talent, and energy to their roles, and the WiMAX Forum is privileged to have their guidance and leadership."
"I am honored to be elected to the WiMAX Forum Board of Directors," said Paolo Troyer, Product Manager for Civil ATC Communications at Leonardo Company. "AeroMACS is taking off with a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) security solution and full certification being available later this year, and I am excited to leverage Leonardo's resources to strengthen the AeroMACS market and influence the direction of the organization."
Leonardo Company is a global high-tech company and one of the key actors in the Aerospace, Defense, and Security sectors worldwide. The consolidation of a wide range of businesses that are respected as technological leaders in the aerospace domain such as Officine Galileo, Marconi, Ferranti, FIAR, and Meteor became part of Selex ES in 2013, these companies among others were incorporated into Finmeccanica, and now form the Airborne & Space Systems Division at Leonardo. The Division's roots date back over 150 years to historical brands that have provided vital contributions to the technological and industrial development of the complex electronic and aerospace systems, sub-systems, and equipment. The Leonardo puts innovation and customer focus at the heart of its growth strategy.
"On behalf of Telrad Networks, I am proud to be rejoining the WiMAX Forum board of directors," said Mark Altshuller, Chief Technology Officer of Telrad Networks. "I look forward to partnering with the WiMAX Forum to drive the expansion of AeroMACS around the world. We are jointly focused on the aviation industry and playing a key role in their deployment of long-term wireless communications networks. Additionally, I look forward to our collaboration in advancing our technology into additional markets."
Since 1951, Telrad Networks has been a recognized pioneer in the telecom industry, facilitating the connectivity needs of millions of end-users through operators, ISPs and vertical markets around the globe and boasting over 300+ 4G deployments in over 100 countries and with estimated market share of 10%. In 2013, Telrad acquired the Alvarion WiMAX/BWA division, inheriting a field-proven line of products, experienced wireless R&D teams, and an extensive customer base. As the first manufacturer to have equipment Wave 1 AeroMACS certified to Radio Conformance Testing (RCT), Telrad Networks in collaboration with the aviation community has been crucial to the validation process, which will ensure efficient AeroMACS Certification once completed. Telrad stands at the forefront of the technology evolution of next-generation broadband wireless solutions in the sub-6 GHz market.
Dr. Mohammad Shakouri remains the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Other members of the WiMAX Forum Board of Directors include: General Electric Digital Energy, Hitachi, Samsung, Sequans Communications, Siemens, UQ Communications, and YTL Communications.
The new Board of Directors companies, other members, and industry experts are participating in the next AeroMACS Seminar. AeroMACS 2017 – Madrid will be collocated with World ATM Congress on Wednesday, March 8 at 13:00-17:00 at the Delegate Theater on the exhibition floor located at IFEMA. Participation is free and open to all World ATM Congress attendees. For more information, please visit: wimaxforum.org/
About the WiMAX Forum
The WiMAX Forum is an industry-led, not-for-profit organization that certifies and promotes the compatibility and interoperability of broadband wireless products based upon IEEE Standard 802.16. The WiMAX Forum's primary goal is to accelerate the adoption, deployment and expansion of WiMAX, AeroMACS, and WiGRID technologies across the globe while facilitating roaming agreements, sharing best practices within our membership and certifying products. WiMAX Forum and WiGRID Certified® products are interoperable and support broadband fixed, nomadic, portable, and mobile services. The WiMAX Forum works closely with service providers and regulators to ensure that WiMAX Forum Certified systems meet customer and government requirements. For more information, visit www.wimaxforum.org.
WiMAX Forum
***@wimaxforum.org
