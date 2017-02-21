 
35,000 SF in Leasing Marks Progress for Highpoint Corporate Center

 
 
Highpoint
Highpoint
 
FAIRFIELD, N.J. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- More than 35,000 square feet in new lease commitments and an expansion by an existing tenant signify notable progress for Highpoint Corporate Center in Fairfield, announced Colliers International Group Inc. (http://www.colliers.com/en-us/newyorkcity) Twelve months after its appointment as exclusive leasing agent for the 162,000-square-foot office property, locatedat 695 Route 46, the global commercial real estate services firm has increased occupancy from 38 to 60 percent.

New tenants at Highpoint Corporate Center include Combustion Group, Leif J Ostberg, Homecare RX, Soyventis, Rubin Employment Law, IBEW and Premiere Energy. Additionally, long-time tenant QSS MGMT extended and expanded its commitment at the property.

Colliers' Rich Mirliss, who leads the Highpoint Corporate Center leasing team with Alex Vitro out of the firm's Parsippany, New Jersey, office, credits this robust activity to a recently completed, building-wide upgrade initiative combined with an aggressive marketing program. The ownership renovated the property's four-story atrium lobby and common areas, and introduced new amenities including a fitness center with locker rooms and showers, cafeteria and conference center. Tenants also benefit from a 5/1,000 parking ratio.

"Our client set out to position Highpoint Corporate Center as the Fairfield submarket's best-in-class address, offering attractive accommodations and the lifestyle amenities today's tenants want," Mirliss said. "The recent leases and volume of inquiries we continue to field validate its achievement." The Colliers team currently is marketing units between 5,000 RSF and 32,500 RSF of space at the property, with building signage opportunities available.

Highpoint Corporate Center is conveniently located on Route 46, near interstates 80 and 287, and easily accessible from the Garden State Parkway.

-- End --

About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/) Group Inc. is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Colliers): @Colliers andLinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colliers-international). To see the latest news on Colliers International in New York, follow @Colliers_NYC and Twitter (https://twitter.com/colliers_nyc).

