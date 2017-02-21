News By Tag
35,000 SF in Leasing Marks Progress for Highpoint Corporate Center
New tenants at Highpoint Corporate Center include Combustion Group, Leif J Ostberg, Homecare RX, Soyventis, Rubin Employment Law, IBEW and Premiere Energy. Additionally, long-time tenant QSS MGMT extended and expanded its commitment at the property.
Colliers' Rich Mirliss, who leads the Highpoint Corporate Center leasing team with Alex Vitro out of the firm's Parsippany, New Jersey, office, credits this robust activity to a recently completed, building-wide upgrade initiative combined with an aggressive marketing program. The ownership renovated the property's four-story atrium lobby and common areas, and introduced new amenities including a fitness center with locker rooms and showers, cafeteria and conference center. Tenants also benefit from a 5/1,000 parking ratio.
"Our client set out to position Highpoint Corporate Center as the Fairfield submarket's best-in-class address, offering attractive accommodations and the lifestyle amenities today's tenants want," Mirliss said. "The recent leases and volume of inquiries we continue to field validate its achievement."
Highpoint Corporate Center is conveniently located on Route 46, near interstates 80 and 287, and easily accessible from the Garden State Parkway.
