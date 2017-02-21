 
Industry News





Metanoeo Launch Latest Community Life Coach Training

Metanoeo have partnered with the Nazarene Theological College to offer individuals and community groups a great value accredited community life coach training opportunity.
 
 
DIDSBURY, England - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Metanoeo CIC has announced there are now spaces open for individuals and community groups to enrol on their latest community life coach training programme commencing on 6th March 2017 at the Nazarene Theological College, Manchester.

Metanoeo developed the training programme in response to the increasing need for communities to be equipped to help people develop their own wellbeing. Founding Director, Dave Wood, a former Senior Probation Officer, noted, "as communities we are under increasing pressure and we are now seeing more and more people struggle with their wellbeing and mental health. Our life coach training has been developed to equip people to support one another." As a not-for-profit social enterprise Metanoeo has focused on working with the marginalised and disadvantaged in society, and in particular people recovering from issues such as addiction, abuse and poor mental health. However, Dave added, "We are seeing an increasing number of people from a variety of backgrounds enrolling on our courses. Recent graduates have included a personal trainer, community workers, a dietician, youth workers and individuals just interested in developing their skills."

The course is fully accreditted by the Association for Coaching and is excellent value starting at just £195. For more information see www.metanoeo.org.uk or book a place direct via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/metanoeo-academy-accredite...

