Myriam Siftar to moderate symposium on global B2B marketing sponsored by Business Marketing Association / Philadelphia Chapter

 
Myriam SIftar, CEO, MTM LinguaSoft
PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Myriam Siftar, President and CEO of MTM LinguaSoft, will moderate an evening symposium titled "Around the world in 60 Minutes: Global B2B Marketers share brand secrets and best practices." The Philadelphia chapter of the Business Marketing Association (BMA) will host the event on March 16, 2017 from 6:00-9:00 pm at Johnson & Johnson in Wayne, PA. Panelists include Cristina Greysman of Sungard Availability Services, Ted Birkhahn of Peppercomm, and Maria Rutland of UL. Panelists will share what's working inside their walls and describe their global marketing experiences. For more information and to register, visit https://www.marketing.org/philadelphia.

Myriam Siftar has been a member of the BMA Philadelphia Board of Directors since July 2016, and is actively involved with the Communications Committee. The Business Marketing Association is a division of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and is the world's premier community devoted exclusively to advancing the Business-to-Business marketing profession.


MTM LinguaSoft is a language services partner based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, helping companies grow and reach their intended audiences in foreign markets and in multicultural environments within the U.S. The 'made-to-measure' services combine expertise in language, cultural and technology. By enabling accurate and compelling global communication, clients receive the benefits of translated website content and multilingual technical and marketing content in addition to foreign-language voice-overs for audio and video productions. MTM LinguaSoft proudly serves clients in Global Manufacturing, Information Technology, Health Care & Life Sciences, Marketing & Advertising, Training & Development, Tourism & Hospitality, and other sectors. The team at MTM LinguaSoft is driven by a commitment to the client's requirements and attention to customer care.

For more information about MTM LinguaSoft, visit us at http://www.mtmlinguasoft.com or contact Myriam Siftar at 215-729-6765.

