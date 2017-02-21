Local Women-Owned Small Business Owner, René M. Paulson, PhD., Named to SNBA Leadership Council

company logo

--–René M. Paulson, president of Elite Research, LLC a research and statistical consulting firm based out of Irving, Texas, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization. Paulson, a recognized leader in the local small-business community for her work in nonprofit organizations, area hospitals, and universities, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the U.S. as they work to promote the interests of small business locally and to the policymakers in Washington, D.C."As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation, some of the fields I am passionate about are reduction in costs on wellness and healthcare, tax reform and small business expense and their access to capital." stated René M. Paulson. "Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress."Dr. Paulson is also the founder of Divergent Web Solutions, LLC and PhDStudent.com and a member of MomMD, LLC. She also serves as the executive director of the Center for Research Design and Analysis (CRDA) of the three Texas Woman's University campuses in Denton, Dallas and Houston. She holds Six Sigma certifications and membership in several professional organizations including Association for Women in Mathematics, American Evaluation Association, American Psychological Association and the American Statistical Association. In the fall of 2015, she earned an honorary Doctor of Community Leadership degree from Franklin University. She resides in Coppell, TX with her husband and twin boys.Dr. Paulson joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how healthcare reform will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals."I am proud to have René M. Paulson as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "She came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come."To learn more about:· Elite Research's involvement in the community, visit the website· Divergent Web Solutions' small business services, visit the website· PhDStudent, visit/phdstudent(dot)com· A community of women in medicine, visit mommd(dot)comFor more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit their website------In 2014, Elite Research, LLC celebrated its tenth year globally assisting researchers and practitioners. Since its inception, Elite Research has had the mission of empowering researchers in nonprofit, academic, government, and business realms by educating and mentoring clients, providing research and editing expertise, and offering support as clients being the research process. Elite Research has assisted with thousands of projects ranging from research design, survey development, and data collection to advanced statistical models, data analytics, and dissertation preparation. As evidence of the team members' excellence in empowerment and ensuring project success, many clients return for multiple projects. Contact the company to learn more about how it can help you with your research, editorial and statistical needs.