In The Mix Programs Expands To New Territory

Children's dance program brings inclusive behaviour into school wellness programs.

In The Mix, Jackie Schwarz

In The Mix, Jackie Schwarz

-- In The Mix Program announces their newest franchise locations of Kingston, Guelph, Milton and Burlington. Expanding across Southern Ontario, In The Mix runs their HipHop and Yoga programs in over 400 schools, community centres, camps, and charities."We're so excited to be growing across Ontario and soon beyond," says Jackie Schwarz, founder of In The Mix Programs. "It's proof that our programs offer original programs that resonate with children and parents."With their Hip Hop dance video programs, In The Mix uses dance, music and their own In The Mix App to help children take on varying group roles and develop a variety of soft skills such as leadership, inclusivity, and communication;skills that are critical to child development."In an age when bullying has become so prevalent, our programs don't encourage a winner and loser," adds Schwarz. "We rotate the roles of director, choreographer, videographer, and star within each group so that every child gets a chance to shine and take the reins. I think this level playing field promotes equality and still allows for creativity."According to the Canadian Institute of Health Research, 1 in 3 adolescent students in Canada have reported being bullied recently. Bullying can cause serious harm to a child's self esteem. In The Mix Programs fosters acceptance and can be used as a development tool to strengthen a child's self confidence.In The Mix teaches hip hop dance choreography. Using iPads and the In The Mix app students create their own music video. This combination of physical activity and technology work to engage youth while developing several social skills such as leadership, teamwork, self-confidence. The blend of these skills with the wellness benefits of physical activity support the development of additional physiological and psychological benefits such as increased concentration, focus, stress-relief and reduces anxiety. Visit www.inthemixprogram.com for more information.-30-For more information:Jackie SchwarzIn The Mix Program416-454-3550hi@inthemixprogram.comCarolyn BergshoeffWindWater MarketingCarolyn@windwater.ca