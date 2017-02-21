News By Tag
In The Mix Programs Expands To New Territory
Children's dance program brings inclusive behaviour into school wellness programs.
"We're so excited to be growing across Ontario and soon beyond," says Jackie Schwarz, founder of In The Mix Programs. "It's proof that our programs offer original programs that resonate with children and parents."
With their Hip Hop dance video programs, In The Mix uses dance, music and their own In The Mix App to help children take on varying group roles and develop a variety of soft skills such as leadership, inclusivity, and communication;
"In an age when bullying has become so prevalent, our programs don't encourage a winner and loser," adds Schwarz. "We rotate the roles of director, choreographer, videographer, and star within each group so that every child gets a chance to shine and take the reins. I think this level playing field promotes equality and still allows for creativity."
About In The Mix:
In The Mix teaches hip hop dance choreography. Using iPads and the In The Mix app students create their own music video. This combination of physical activity and technology work to engage youth while developing several social skills such as leadership, teamwork, self-confidence. The blend of these skills with the wellness benefits of physical activity support the development of additional physiological and psychological benefits such as increased concentration, focus, stress-relief and reduces anxiety. Visit www.inthemixprogram.com for more information.
